She’s Been Casually Dating A Guy Who Said She Would Be Perfect For His Best Friend

Dating in that undefined space between casual and serious can be tough enough without someone tossing in a curveball.

There’s a blurry space in modern dating where you’re not official, but you’re also not strangers. You act like a couple in almost every way, and then, just when you start to feel secure, something happens that pulls the rug out. That’s exactly what this woman experienced when her situationship took a turn she never saw coming.

For some time now, she has been casually dating a guy, and while they are not exactly official, they do a lot of things boyfriends and girlfriends do.

They frequently go out on dates, spend time together, and talk every single day without fail. She thought they were both clearly attracted to one another.

“It’s not just a hookup thing to me; it feels like we’re building something, even if it’s still undefined. The other night, though, he made a comment that honestly threw me off,” she explained.

“Out of nowhere, he started saying how I’d ‘probably be perfect’ for his best friend, and at first I laughed because I thought he was joking.”

“But then he kept going, saying things like, ‘No, seriously, you two would actually get along better than we do,’ and even mentioned introducing us properly sometime.”

She was so puzzled by this, and she can’t understand why he’s trying to pass her off on his best friend when he’s been the guy dating her!

She did tell him she felt disrespected, but he dismissed her while saying she was being dramatic since he was only joking.

This didn’t feel to her like he was kidding around, as he pointed it out several times. Anyway, this has been living rent-free in her head; the fact that this guy thinks she would be better off with another man.

“Now I can’t stop thinking about it. If we’re dating even casually, shouldn’t he at least respect that? It makes me feel like I’m not good enough for him or like I’m some placeholder he doesn’t take seriously,” she continued.

“I get that we’re not exclusive, but I didn’t think it meant he could literally try to hand me off to his best friend. So [am I the jerk] for being upset and calling him out, or am I expecting too much from something casual?”

I think that if a guy can look you in the eye and suggest you’d be better off with his best friend, that’s not someone who’s taking you seriously.

She doesn’t need to waste time decoding whether it was a joke or not. If it left her feeling disposable, then that’s her answer: it’s time to dump him and move on. She should be with someone who knows her value without hesitation.

What do you think?

