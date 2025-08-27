She’s Devastated That Her Ex Quickly Moved On And Married Another Woman After She Pushed Him For An Engagement Ring

There’s nothing that stings quite like watching the person who wouldn’t commit to you suddenly hand over the very thing you waited years for, to someone else, and in record time.

That’s where one woman finds herself now: after a long-term relationship with her ex, she walked away when he wouldn’t propose.

Now he’s married to someone he met on a dating app, and while she knows she made the choice to leave, she can’t help but wonder why he didn’t pick her to walk down the aisle with.

This 30-year-old woman spent seven years dating her 34-year-old ex-boyfriend. About a year and a half ago, they broke up, and then her ex quickly moved on.

Around six or seven months later, her ex met another woman via a dating app, and he actually just married this girl after barely a year of knowing one another.

“Before we ended things, I told him that if we didn’t get engaged before the end of that year, I couldn’t stay in the relationship,” she explained.

“I think I knew even then that he wouldn’t do it – and maybe that was part of me already letting go. His reasons for not proposing always revolved around needing more time, which felt like a cop-out considering how long we’d been together.”

“How much more time did he need? Anyway, then he meets someone new and proposes within a year. Now they’re married.”

She was the one who dumped her ex after he failed to give her an engagement ring, so she is aware that she’s at fault for walking away from him.

But she feels like it’s just not fair that he found another girl whom he put a ring on. She’s confused as to how he decided to commit so fast, and she’s worried that she was just some kind of a placeholder to him.

She’s left wondering how she can accept this and move on with her own life.

It’s painful watching someone else get the ending you wanted, but if anything, this is her sign to stop waiting for people to recognize her worth and start building the life she wants on her own terms. A ring doesn’t define that. Her next chapter gets to look completely different, and completely hers.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

