She’s Angry With Her Rich Dad For Not Paying For Her Graduate Degree

GTeam - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Family promises carry weight, especially when they’re tied to something as big as education. One young woman thought she and her dad had a clear agreement: he’d cover her grad school after she put herself through undergrad without his financial support.

But now, with a new engagement and wedding bills on the horizon, her dad is backing out and calling her spoiled for being upset about it.

This 22-year-old girl knows she’s led a life of nothing but privilege so far, and that’s thanks to her 55-year-old rich dad.

Her dad paid for her siblings to attend college, but when she was 17, she received a full-ride scholarship for her undergraduate studies.

“I didn’t love the school, but I wasn’t going to waste my dad’s money going to a different university when I had a free option,” she explained.

“In undergrad, I worked two jobs to make sure I could cover expenses like rent, food, textbooks, etc., and never took a dime from my dad, not that I didn’t appreciate his offer.”

Her chosen field basically mandates a clinical doctorate, which means four more years of college after completing her undergrad.

Knowing it was pricey, her plan was to take a couple of years off from school to work and save her money up. She told her dad what her intentions were, and he promised to pay for her degree, since she didn’t use any of his cash for her previous years in college.

She felt bad taking his money, but her dad insisted. She accepted his generous offer, and after applying to many schools, she decided to pursue the cheapest one.

Her semesters cost $3,000 a semester, and there are three in each school year. She once more made sure her dad supported this, and he did. She recently completed her first year without issues, and she’s enrolled for this upcoming fall to keep going.

Classes have not yet started up again, and her dad requested that she have dinner with him since she’s on a break.

At dinner, her dad revealed that he proposed to the woman he’s been dating, and to be honest, she’s not really a fan of her.

Her dad’s fiancée hates that her dad gives her money for college, and she never misses an opportunity to be mean about it.

“However, I know she makes my father happy, so of course I was thrilled for him and never expressed anything else at the dinner,” she added.

“We talked for a bit about plans for the wedding, and then he offhandedly mentioned that, because he would be paying for the wedding, he wouldn’t be able to pay for my next year or two of grad school.”

“I was shocked, then upset, expressing that he had said he would pay. He explained that when he had agreed, he didn’t have a wedding to plan and asked why I couldn’t just cover my own cost.”

She reminded her dad that she intended to save her money up to pay for it herself, but he was the one who changed all of that.

Her dad got angry and snapped that she was making everything about her when he wanted it to be about his engagement.

Her dad said she was acting spoiled because she was clearly hurt that he was ready to move on from her mom (whom he divorced a decade ago).

She attempted to tell her dad that she was happy about his engagement, but they had an agreement that he’s now going back on.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for being angry that her dad is no longer paying for her graduate degree.

I don’t think she’s wrong to be hurt because her dad encouraged her to let go of her original plan, promised to pay, and now he’s changing the rules midway through.

It’s fair to expect a parent to keep their word, and it’s also fair for her to feel blindsided when his priorities shifted.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

