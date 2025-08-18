All The Questions I’d Ask If I Starred On Love Is Blind

nikkimeel - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Love Is Blind sounds sweet on paper, right? You sit in a pod, pour your heart out to someone you’ve never seen, and hope they’re the person you’ve been waiting for.

Cute idea…until you remember you’re supposed to get engaged after a handful of chats through a wall. If it were me in there, I wouldn’t be treating it like a fairy tale; I’d be running it like a job interview.

Because if marriage is the prize at the end of three weeks, I need real answers, not vague, fluffy ones. Here are all the questions I would ask if I starred on this Netflix show!

First off: what does your week actually look like? I don’t care about the highlight reel. I want the boring stuff. Do you get up early, or are you crawling out of bed at noon on a Tuesday? Are you organized, messy, constantly working, or always looking for the next happy hour? That’s the stuff you don’t see until you’re living together.

Next up, money. I know, not romantic. But I’d rather talk about debt than find out later you’ve got three maxed-out credit cards and a “don’t worry, it’ll work out” attitude. How do you budget? Do you believe in splitting things down the middle? These answers matter way more than whether you like long walks on the beach.

Family would be on my list too. Do you call your mom every day? Are you the type who spends every holiday at home, or are you keeping distance because things are complicated? Because the truth is, when you commit to someone, you commit to their family story too.

Another big one: how do you fight? Everyone argues, but does it get loud? Do you shut down? Are you a grudge-holder? A silent treatment pro? I need to know if I’m signing up for healthy disagreements or a lifetime of walking on eggshells.

And of course: kids. Dealbreaker question. Do you want them? If yes, when? How do you picture raising them? It’s not something you figure out “later.”

I’d slip in something lighter too: what’s fun to you? Is your idea of a perfect weekend hiking mountains, hitting up every new restaurant, or binge-watching Netflix in bed? Because if I’m a homebody and you’re an adrenaline junkie, we’re in trouble.

Then I’d go a little deeper: what’s the hardest thing you’ve lived through, and how did you handle it? That answer says way more than the surface-level stuff. It shows resilience, maturity, and whether you’ve done the work on yourself.

Finally, I’d ask the cliché: where do you see yourself in five years? It’s cheesy, I know, but if I want stability and you want to quit your job and move across the world, we’ve got a problem.

The truth is, Love Is Blind makes it look like sparks and romance can carry you. But marriage is real life; messy, complicated, expensive real life. If I ever ended up in those pods, I’d be less worried about love at first “hello” and more worried about whether we can actually build a life that works.

