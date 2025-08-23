He Asked His Coworker To Quit Brushing Her Hair At Her Desk Since It Grosses Him Out

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sharing an office means dealing you have to deal with all kinds of quirks like loud personalities, smelly lunches, or people who can’t quit clicking their pens.

But one man says his coworker’s habit has crossed from quirky to downright distracting: she brushes her hair at her desk every single day.

When he finally asked her to take it to the bathroom, things got tense, and now he’s left wondering if he went too far.

This man works in an office space that he shares with ten other coworkers, and they all sit extremely close to one another.

His one coworker, Anna, is directly across from his desk, so he has to stare at her all day. That wouldn’t be so bad if Anna didn’t have a routine that drives him crazy to watch.

“Anna has this habit of brushing her hair at her desk, not like once in a while after coming in from the wind or something, but every single day, usually in the late morning or after lunch,” he explained.

“She takes out this big paddle brush and just goes to town, brushing her hair for several minutes while still sitting at her computer.”

“It kind of grosses me out, not gonna lie. I don’t think brushing your hair in the middle of a shared workspace is super appropriate, especially since her hair ends up all over her desk and sometimes on the floor. I’ve definitely seen a few strands floating near my space, too.”

Several weeks back, he tried to gently joke about the situation in an effort to get Anna to stop and think about what she was doing.

He pointed out that she was shedding, but she giggled and didn’t take the hint. A day ago, he decided to ask Anna as nicely as possible to please brush her hair in the bathroom instead of at her desk.

He let Anna know that he found her hair brushing a distraction, and he felt it would be ‘more hygienic’ for her to do it in private.

Anna hardly acknowledged what he said, but ever since then, she’s been acting quite cold to him. He wasn’t trying to be mean, but now he’s curious if he somehow humiliated Anna with his request.

“I’m not trying to be the office hygiene police, I just don’t want to deal with loose hair floating around while I’m trying to work,” he concluded.

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to want a clean, professional workspace. Brushing your hair at your desk isn’t the end of the world, but it’s fair to point out when it starts affecting the people sitting inches away.

If Anna felt embarrassed, that’s more about how she chose to take the feedback than the way he gave it. He wasn’t cruel, he just wanted to get through his workday without dodging loose strands of someone else’s hair.

What do you think?

