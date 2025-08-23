She Dumped Her Boyfriend For Peeing All Over Her Place And Wetting The Bed More Than Once

Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s one thing to worry about a pet having accidents in the house. It’s another when the person you’re dating is the one leaving puddles behind.

For one woman, her boyfriend’s drinking problem went from inconvenient to downright humiliating, and she finally decided she’d had enough.

This 22-year-old girl has a 23-year-old boyfriend with a drinking problem. He tends to drink so much that he blacks out and pees all over her place.

It’s so bad that it’s happened on several different occasions. Oh, and he’s wet the bed multiple times, too.

Not only has her boyfriend peed on her bed, but he’s peed on her couch and her sister’s couch as well, so he’s a mess.

When her boyfriend is done having his accidents, he leaves his pee-stained clothing all over her floor instead of placing them in the washing machine, and he also will not shower or clean off.

“I’m the one stuck cleaning up. Last night he went to a concert, got wasted, and showed up at my place around midnight. I ignored him at first, but he let himself in using my DOOR CODE without asking,” she explained.

“At 3 a.m. I woke up to find he had peed on my bed AGAIN. Thank god I had a mattress protector this time. When I confronted him, I also found pee on the toilet seat, the floor, and he didn’t even flush.”

“I told him I felt disgusted, disrespected, and that I’m done cleaning up after a grown man. He kept apologizing and asking what he could do, but I told him ‘nothing.’ This morning, he knew not to kiss me, just said ‘okay’ and left. I feel lighter, but part of me wonders if I was too harsh since he clearly has issues with alcohol.”

Look! – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She’s left wondering if she’s a jerk for dumping him, but she didn’t want to have to spend the rest of their relationship concerned about what he would have an accident on next.

Accidents are something you expect from toddlers or pets, not a grown man who refuses to get his drinking under control.

She didn’t dump him because of one bad night; she dumped him because this was her reality over and over, and he never took responsibility. It’s not cruel to expect a partner to act like an adult.

If he chooses alcohol over respect for her and her home, then the relationship was already done. She just finally said it out loud.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski