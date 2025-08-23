Her Boss Held A Meeting To Say Her Chest Isn’t Appropriate For Their Office

Jadon Bester/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Most people expect workplace drama to come from deadlines, office politics, or maybe the occasional clashing personality, but not from being told that your body is a problem.

For one young woman, a routine day at work turned into an embarrassing ordeal when her boss called her into a meeting to lecture her about her chest and how she sits at her desk.

This girl is in her 20s, and she has a job working for a small to medium-sized business. Yesterday, her boss requested a meeting with her so they could talk about her behavior, which left her completely puzzled.

Adding to the confusion, her boss stated that he wanted to speak to her first before going to HR about how inappropriate she’s been.

She truly had no idea what her boss was trying to address, so she asked him to please shed some light on the agenda.

So, her boss told her that it was her chest that was causing a problem!

Now, she does have a chest that’s larger than average, and she’s developed a habit of resting her chest on a table when she sits down.

“Or, I put one of my arms under them or cross my arms underneath to support them. By the way, I don’t rest them on the desk much when I’m around other people. I mostly do that when I’m at my desk,” she explained.

“And, if I do that around other people, it’s primarily when I’m typing the meeting notes because I’m leaning forward to type, or sometimes it’s just naturally like that because I’m a bit short. So, for most of the time when I’m around others, I just have my arms underneath.”

Anyway, her boss said it’s not appropriate for her to accentuate her assets in the way that she does. Nobody has ever said that to her before, and she was taken aback.

It’s also not like she dresses in a way that’s suggestive or shows anything. For the half hour she had to discuss her chest with her boss, it made her extremely uncomfortable.

Her boss informed her that she has to fix how she sits, along with her posture, to remedy his perceived problem.

She felt humiliated as well, so she would like to speak to HR about the meeting she had with her boss; however, she’s terrified to involve HR.

“And also, since it wasn’t like a comment or joke and since it was like a serious meeting, I don’t even know if he was being weird or if it’s harassment,” she added.

I think that she’s not responsible for the size of her chest, and she shouldn’t have to change how she sits just because her boss is uncomfortable.

If anything, the way he handled it, turning her body into a topic of formal discipline, is what crosses the line. Whether she goes to HR or seeks outside advice, she deserves a workplace where she’s judged on her work, not her body.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

