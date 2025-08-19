He Gave His Pregnant Girlfriend An Ultimatum And Moved Out After She Lied To Him

Louis-Paul Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Relationships can only work when two individuals fully trust each other, so what happens when there’s a third party trying to drive a wedge between you and your partner? That’s the tough situation this man has found himself in with his girlfriend, Jen, and Jen’s friend, Amanda.

For some background, he and Jen have been dating for four years, and in April, they reached two exciting life milestones.

First, they learned that Jen was pregnant. Then, he closed on a home that they could move into and start their family together.

The only issue was Jen’s childhood best friend, Amanda, whom he was never very fond of.

“I will admit, I never liked the dynamic between Amanda and Jen, but it did not really affect our relationship since Amanda lived across the country,” he recalled.

Well, that all changed once they found out Jen was expecting, because Amanda decided to move back to their hometown in late May. And ever since, his relationship with Jen has been on the rocks.

According to him, Jen has always been a little insecure about their relationship since he works in construction and does personal training; meanwhile, she’s a curvier woman. That’s why she feels intimidated by “small girls,” but he thinks Jen is perfect the way she is.

For some reason, though, Amanda hasn’t stopped feeding into Jen’s insecurities and meddling in their romantic relationship since moving home. And the most blatant example has been with tracking his location and going through his phone.

Apparently, in the past, he and Jen had never kept tabs on each other’s locations or snooped. Rather, they actually agreed that kind of behavior was a “red flag” in relationships.

Nonetheless, Amanda has successfully convinced Jen to start doing it anyway, and she’s begun going through his phone on a regular basis. Spoiler alert: she hasn’t discovered anything fishy, either.

“I have communicated my hurt and frustration, and that I think she needs to distance herself from Amanda. She kept rebuffing my concerns,” he explained.

So, when Jen wanted to check out his phone again about two weeks ago, he finally hit his breaking point and gave her an ultimatum.

More specifically, he claimed that if she snooped that final time and found nothing suspicious, then she’d have to distance herself from Amanda and attend counseling.

Jen seemed fine with that as well and agreed to the ultimatum. Next, she also searched through his phone and, unsurprisingly, came up empty-handed.

This left him hopeful that his girlfriend would set some boundaries with her bestie, but the opposite happened instead.

“She soon reneged on her promise to do counseling and distance herself from Amanda,” he revealed.

And in response, he actually moved out of their place. They were staying in an apartment on a month-to-month lease while the renovations on their new home were being completed.

However, he’s now staying with a friend until the upgrades are done, and afterward, he intends to move into his house alone.

“She will likely need to move in with her mother, which is not ideal given the limited space, which I feel terrible about for my child,” he vented.

Regardless, he’s angry that Jen lied to him and allowed her friend to keep interfering with their relationship. The only question he keeps asking himself is whether giving his pregnant girlfriend an ultimatum like that was jerky or justified, given the circumstances.

Why do you think Amanda keeps overstepping? Does it seem like Jen’s best friend might be jealous and intentionally trying to mess up their relationship? Did he have the right to give Jen an ultimatum, or should he have handled this differently?

