She’s Been Blowing Up Her Cheating Ex-Fiancé’s Inbox With Photos And Videos Of Their Dog Going To The Bathroom To Get Her Petty Revenge

Sometimes, a healthy dose of petty revenge is all you need to get over being stabbed in the back by someone you trusted the most.

And for this 25-year-old woman, that means blowing up her cheating ex-fiancé’s inbox with photos and videos of their dog going to the bathroom.

You’re probably wondering what led to such a unique form of punishment, so allow me to paint the picture. She and her ex, who’s 27, had been together for seven long years and were supposed to tie the knot. Then, he broke up with her for a 21-year-old woman that he supposedly met on TikTok.

“I had suspicions about his infidelity since January this year, but every time I raised concerns, I’d get hit with the good old, ‘Don’t worry, babe, she’s just my best friend,'” she recalled.

Obviously, though, that wasn’t the case. Soon, her ex-fiancé randomly dumped her and claimed it was due to “unrelated issues.”

Yet, the very same day, he started posting on social media about this other, younger girl and talking about how much he loved her!

What’s even crazier is that her ex only met the 21-year-old in real life for the first time just last week. Yet, he’s already moved the girl six states away and into his father’s home.

“Keep in mind, we’ve been broken up exactly a month today,” she noted.

She also clarified that the woman her ex met on TikTok might’ve known about their relationship. Or, her ex may have lied and said they were just roommates or platonic friends.

“But I don’t really care. Even if she was actively ‘poaching’ him, my ex would have shut that down if he really loved me, end of story,” she stated.

“He’s told me everything I needed to know with his actions, which are far more trustworthy than his words.”

That’s why she’s now planning to get back at her ex through their dog, Rosie. For some context, when they were still together, they lived at her house and shared the pup.

But, following their split, she opted to keep Rosie since she could provide more stability. Plus, her pet was already super close to her roommates’ dogs.

Her ex-fiancé was fine with that, too, and agreed that Rosie would be better off with her. He just asked that she forward some photos of the pup and keep him updated on how Rosie’s doing from time to time.

She agreed to that and told her ex that she’d send him pictures every few months. So, every single day since their last conversation, she’s been gathering photos of Rosie going to the bathroom in her yard.

“I’ve gotten all different angles, a couple of videos, the whole 9 yards. In a couple of months, he’ll have an inbox full of our dog [going to the bathroom] to remind him of just what I think about him,” she revealed.

And in the meantime, she’s begun working on filling her own cup again. She’s started reconnecting with old friends, meeting new people, and spending time with those who truly care about her. Aside from the pile of Rosie pictures that’ll be gracing her ex’s inbox soon, she believes that the best revenge is living a better life without him.

Can you imagine getting dumped by your fiancé for someone they met on TikTok? Does her ex deserve what’s coming to him? How would you get revenge in this scenario?

