He Took A Detour As A Tour Guide And Accidentally Locked A Bunch Of High Schoolers On A Roof

TikTok - @jeremiahpoope - pictured above is Jeremiah

In his 22 years as a tour guide in Boston, Jeremiah (@jeremiahpoope) has seen just about everything. But even he admits that his all-time dumbest move happened about three years ago, during what should’ve been a routine ghost tour through Beacon Hill.

It started out like any other eerie walk. He led a group of high school students through some of the creepiest corners of Boston.

He had just finished showing the students where the Boston Strangler killed his last victim when they walked past an apartment building that he had lived in from 1999 to 2004.

He jokingly wondered out loud if his key to the door still worked. It did, and in a moment of spontaneous brilliance (or recklessness), he decided to bring the whole group of students up to his old roof deck and treat them to the incredible view of the Boston skyline.

However, the door to the roof locked behind them, so he was stuck on the roof with about 30 high school students.

He is no stranger to sticky situations, but being stranded on a roof with a bunch of teenagers wasn’t exactly covered in his tour guide training manual.

He tried to stay calm and called the one person who might be able to bail him out: his old building superintendent.

Thankfully, the guy was still working there and agreed to help. He came up to rescue Jeremiah and freaked out when he saw all the teenagers on the roof.

The superintendent came just in time because some of the boys had started peeing off the roof into the wind. Of course, teenage boys will always be teenage boys.

The superintendent took away Jeremiah’s key and escorted them off the premises.

He told Jeremiah that if he hadn’t tipped him so well back in the day, he definitely would’ve called the police. At least Jeremiah could breathe a sigh of relief there.

Those students will never forget about the time their tour guide took them on a bizarre detour and got them locked out on a roof. The incident still haunts Jeremiah and will probably continue to do so for years.

