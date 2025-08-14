Her Mom Got Her Arrested When She Was 16, And She Spent The Night In Jail

primipil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Alexi McKinley (@aleximckinley) was 16 years old, her mother got her arrested, and she had to spend the night in jail.

At the time, Alexi was working hard to get a job at Starbucks. She wanted to work at a specific store, so she applied for a job there and went into the store twice a week for a month to speak with the manager.

Eventually, her determination paid off, and she got the job. On the day of her first scheduled shift, which was in the evening, she and her mother got in a fight.

Her mother took her phone, so she took something of hers in return. It was something insignificant, like a bottle of hairspray, but it didn’t matter because her mom was mad that Alexi was being defiant. She kept getting in Alexi’s face, so Alexi poked her in the chest to get away from her.

Her mom started freaking out and called the police, claiming that her daughter had assaulted her. When the police arrived, they took pictures of where Alexi had “hit” her mother.

Then, her mother went outside and told the cops that she was just trying to scare her daughter and asked if they could just talk a little sense into her.

However, domestic violence in Washington state is taken very seriously. Since Alexi’s mother had the marks, Alexi was going to jail.

An officer put handcuffs on Alexi and escorted her into the back of a cop car. Alexi lived on a busy road, so plenty of people saw that there was police activity at her house.

By next week, the news had spread throughout her school. Alexi was mortified. She was a cheerleader, dating one of the most popular guys in school, and was getting good grades.

primipil – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

But then, she got arrested for domestic violence on her first day at Starbucks. Her mom went into the Starbucks and told the manager she was sick, but it still made Alexi look bad and unreliable.

When she arrived at the jail, she went through the whole booking process and was put into solitary confinement because she could not get her tragus piercing out. As she lay in her cell, she repeated a bunch of cheer routines in her head until she fell asleep.

The next morning, she woke up to a breakfast of biscuits and gravy, and they were actually pretty tasty. Soon after, a judge released her because it was her first offense. She had the option to take a class to get the offense erased from her record since she was a minor.

Alexi was still livid when her mom picked her up from jail. She stared out the window and refused to speak to her.

Meanwhile, her mother was defending her actions, claiming that Alexi deserved this so she could learn her lesson.

It took Alexi a long time to forgive her mother for sending her to jail. But now that she’s 29 years old, she’s at a place where she can finally talk about it.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan