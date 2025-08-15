Her High School Staged A Drunk Driving Seminar That Was So Realistic, It Left Her Scarred For Life

When TikToker Lily Lester (@thelilylester) was in high school, the school staged a seminar about drunk driving that was so realistic it left her emotionally scarred for life.

They set up a car crash in the parking lot. All the students had to go out to the parking lot, where there was a black screen.

When it dropped, it revealed two cars that had been totaled. Ten of the most popular kids at the school were inside the cars and on top of the cars, screaming, crying, and covered in blood.

Some of them were being pulled out of the windows, and paramedics were dragging people away on stretchers to an ambulance.

It was so realistic and intense that a few of the kids who were watching the scene unfold started crying. According to the statistics, someone dies every 15 minutes from distracted or drunk driving.

That day, they would pull out one kid from class every 15 minutes. Each time, they made an announcement over the PA system, saying something along the lines of, “So-and-so died coming home from cheerleading practice or theater rehearsal because they were in a drunk driving accident.”

All the people who were chosen to die returned to the classroom wearing white face makeup. They were ghosts and had to walk around the school without talking to anyone.

They even had to sleep at a hotel that night, their phones were taken away, and they weren’t allowed to talk to their parents.

The next day, there was a funeral held for them. Their parents gave eulogies, and their friends wrote letters.

Lily was so traumatized from the seminar that she has never driven drunk or distracted in her life. None of the people she went to high school with texts and drives, either. It was that effective.

To this day, Lily is still mad about not being chosen to participate in the seminar. The students who were chosen were popular enough to be influential, and their status was recognized by everyone in the school. They also got to hear what people would say about them at their funerals.

Apparently, other people have had similar experiences when they were in school, and many TikTok users chimed in to share their stories.

“We had an assembly where paramedics showed us real dead bodies from car accidents, and we had like 40 kids faint. It was traumatic,” wrote one user.

“We did the same thing. We even had people airlifted in helicopters. We also had a grim reaper who would come and ‘kill’ someone in their class every 15 minutes, and a eulogy written by their parents would be read by the principal over the PA system,” shared another.

“Crying because my best friend at the time and I were chosen to be the main drunk driver and person in the accident. My mom said I couldn’t do it because she couldn’t take the police coming to her house and telling them I died,” added a third.

