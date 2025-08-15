Her Friend Sued Her For $10,000 After She Got Caught Stealing

TikTok - @sydneyhummell - pictured above is Sydney

A couple of years ago, TikToker Sydney (@sydneyhummell) got sued by her friend for $10,000. So, this girl used to work for her, and over the years, they built a really close friendship. Sydney was close to her kids, and they even referred to her as their aunt.

After a few years, Sydney discovered that her friend was lying and exaggerating about some things, so Sydney confronted her about it.

She completely deflected everything, so Sydney decided to just move on from it. About three days later, she found out more horrible things her friend had been saying.

Sydney sat down with her and told her that this was unacceptable. She played the victim and claimed that everyone else was lying, even though they had proof. Sydney decided to stop being friends with her, and from then on, she was just a coworker.

Her ex-friend said she didn’t want to work there anymore, but she had signed a contract saying that she couldn’t quit yet.

However, her friend revealed that she had never signed the contract. She knew that Sydney wouldn’t look too closely at the back of the contract for the signature because they were friends.

She ended up going to the front desk and telling them to cancel all her clients because she no longer worked there. Then, she left without taking any of her stuff.

Sydney reached out to her several times, asking her to take her things, but she couldn’t get a hold of her. Days later, she found out that the girl had been stealing. Sydney tried contacting her husband and asked them to get her stuff and pay back what she stole.

They would not respond, so Sydney had to take her to small claims court for what she stole. She countersued Sydney for $10,000.

She claimed that Sydney had wrongfully terminated her, stolen her stuff, wouldn’t give it back, and withheld her last paycheck.

Sydney went in front of a judge with all the proof, so she won the case. Her former friend now owes her hundreds of dollars, which she still hasn’t paid.

Sydney’s lawyer told her that she most likely wouldn’t see a dime from the girl, so her best bet was to try to make money off the whole story, which is what she’s doing now on TikTok.

