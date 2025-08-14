His Son Got Suspended For Putting Laxatives In His Cupcakes That A Bully Stole And Ate

BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but in this case, it was served in the form of a frosted cupcake. TikToker @fihpphne’s son finally had enough of the class bully swiping his lunch every day, so he baked up a plan that was both sweet and sinister.

His son got suspended from school for three days because he put a generous helping of laxatives in a cupcake that his bully stole and ate.

This bully constantly shoved his son around and stole his lunch, claiming that he was too fat to enjoy the meals his parents packed for him.

So, his son decided to outsmart the bully by putting laxatives into his cupcake, knowing the bully would take it from him.

Once the bully stole and ate the cupcake, the laxatives had almost an immediate effect. The bully soiled his pants and then proceeded to use the bathroom for an hour.

TikToker @fihpphne and his wife had to go to the school to defend their son. The bully and his parents were there as well.

They wanted his son to face a harsher punishment than suspension. They believed he should be expelled from the school.

The bully’s parents spoke first. They brought up the school’s zero-tolerance policy for fighting, even when it was retaliation. They accused @fihpphne’s son of poisoning their son.

Even though their son forcibly took the cupcake, @fihpphne’s son intended for him to eat the cupcake. According to them, it was planned and carried out.

BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Then, @fihpphne stood up to say his piece. He declared that it was not his son’s intent to be bullied and have his lunch stolen every single day.

All he wanted was to go to school like a normal kid and be left alone. His son also wanted to stop the bullying without resorting to physical violence.

He had reported instances with the bully multiple times, but the school didn’t take action, so he had to take matters into his own hands.

For weeks, he had suffered physical and psychological pain from this bully. Now, he no longer has to go to school in fear.

TikToker @fihpphne pointed out that kids across the country are doing much worse things to deal with bullies, such as taking their own lives or taking the lives of others. So, he believes that the idea of his son getting expelled is absolutely ridiculous.

In addition, he expressed concern for the bully and his home life because of the way he had been acting out. His son is now back in school, and the bully’s family is being investigated.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan