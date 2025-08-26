He Almost Fell Victim To A Serial Killer In Chicago

In March 2022, TikToker @gaetano.fm almost fell victim to a serial killer in Chicago. He was on spring break during his last year of college, spending time with his cousin.

They decided to drive to the lake even though it was getting late. They arrived at around 11:30 p.m., and the street next to the water was completely empty.

He was sitting in the driver’s seat, and she stood outside the car as they chatted. Suddenly, she jumped into the car and told him to go.

Confused, he stepped on the gas pedal and took off immediately. But then he looked at the side mirror and saw someone had parked right behind them with their headlights on.

This person could’ve parked anywhere else on the street, and they must’ve had their lights off until they got close to him and his cousin.

As the cousins sped away, the strange car started following them. It was a black Ford from the late 1990s with square front lights.

The street they were driving down led to a dead end, so he turned around, and the other car also turned around.

When he pulled into a parking lot, the other car pulled in there as well. He exited the parking lot and wove in and out of small lanes until they reached an exit ramp.

Surprisingly, there were a lot of other cars out and about at midnight. The speed limit was 55 miles per hour, but he was going 80, trying to shake this person off their trail.

In the end, the cousins were able to lose them, or maybe they just gave up.

TikToker @gaetano.fm is pretty sure that was the serial killer who has been killing guys and dumping their bodies into the lake.

He believes that if he had been alone that night, he would’ve been one of those victims. Thankfully, his cousin was outside the car and saw the person pull up.

The other day, the news reported the body of a male in the river on the north side of Chicago. Too many men have been disappearing near the water in recent years, and more attention needs to be brought to stories like these.

