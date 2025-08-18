Her Boyfriend Gave Her An Ultimatum, And Now She Has To Choose Between Him Or Her Hobby

When you’re in a relationship, the last thing you expect is to be told your hobbies aren’t acceptable. They’re part of what makes you who you are.

Most partners either embrace what makes you happy or they shrug it off. But imagine being told you have to choose: your relationship or the thing that brings you joy.

This 20-year-old girl has a boyfriend, Max, who is also 20, and they have been dating for the last four months.

Honestly, her boyfriend has been completely angelic as far as partners go, but then he issued her an ultimatum and is forcing her to choose between him or her hobby.

A few evenings ago, she and Max were watching a movie together, and there was a scene that involved making out.

Max was about to put the moves on her, inspired by the film, but then all of a sudden, he got extremely upset, jumped up, ran to the end of her bed, and started acting like the world was about to end or something.

She questioned Max about what was going on, and he said that he thought her hobby was adorable at first, but now he hates it, and he can’t hook up with her with the little old man standing watch.

“I feel awful looking back at it, but I laughed at him cause that was so insanely bizarre to me… but he was being dead serious,” she explained.

“Before I knew it, he was out of my room and left the apartment. So what is this “old man?” It’s a Magneto figure.”

“…I absolutely adore X-Men, and my room is decked out in it. I have this collection I’m proud of, too, and the Magneto one happens to be my favorite, so he sits on my headboard, and he’s roughly around 12 inches tall with a comic-accurate appearance.”

Following what happened that night, Max texted her to issue his ultimatum. He’s insisting she has to reconsider her hobby if she plans on continuing to date him.

He even tried to say it’s childish, but when she argued back against that, he stated she was about to lose the best thing she would ever have (which is him, of course).

She’s left wondering what she should do, and if Max is worth picking over her hobby.

What do you think?

