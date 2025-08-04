She And Her Husband Got Into A Fight Over Him Thinking The Dress She Wore To A Carnival Was Too Risqué

When you marry someone, you hope the version of them you knew while dating is the real thing. But what happens when the vows are barely out of your mouth and suddenly, the person who once hyped you up starts tearing you down?

This woman always took pride in how she dressed and how far she’d come in loving her own body, until her husband decided her confidence was a problem.

Just weeks into their marriage, he’s accusing her of dressing for attention, and she’s left wondering if this fight is a one-off or the first crack in something deeper.

This 30-year-old woman spent four years in a relationship with her husband before they tied the knot about a month ago.

Her husband has only ever shown her green flags, and after dating him for so long, she thought she truly knew him.

Now, she likes to wear clothing that fits her body, and she admits that yes, you could consider her style a bit more on the risqué side since she’s not dressing like a nun.

“A little cleavage with tank tops, fitted leggings, and mid-thigh summer dresses are my go-to,” she explained.

“I struggled with my weight for a lot of my childhood, and when I wear clothes that are baggy or not fitted, I feel really uncomfortable with my body and heavier than I am. I am also treated better when I dress nicely and do my hair.”

“When we first started dating, my husband always told me how I looked hot and he liked my style. But in the past, maybe 2 years, my now husband would mention how I dress in passing, saying things like ‘That’s what you’re wearing to the grocery store?!’ Or ‘Aren’t those shorts a little short?'”

She would ask her husband if he wanted her to pick a new outfit, but he would say no. A couple of days ago, they went to a carnival together, and she had a super cute pink gingham dress on with shorts.

As she played with her stepchildren, her shorts were visible under her dress, yet she was completely covered up.

Well, yesterday evening, she and her husband got into a blowout fight over her carnival dress. He insisted she only had that dress on to get attention from men.

He told her that men were constantly staring at her, and her parents truly ruined her, considering she places so much value on how she looks.

This was the first real argument she and her husband had ever gotten into, and she walked away quite shocked.

She is completely faithful to her husband, and even though men stop and stare at her, she doesn’t give them the time of day.

She felt her dress was appropriate, and it was something that made her feel good about herself, so she can’t understand why her husband found it so offensive.

“I felt really cute and got a lot of compliments from women. I also get stares from men in the winter, wearing sweaters and leggings. I’m not unattractive,” she continued.

“My husband also tells me he’s uncomfortable with me wearing bikinis to the beach. I’ve known this for a while, but I do it anyway because my stepdaughter said she thinks I look ridiculous when I wear one-piece swimsuits.”

“I really can’t win on that front, so I alternate between one pieces and bikinis. I just don’t know if I should stick to my guns or give in right now.”

What advice do you have for her?

