Her Husband’s Been Having An Affair, So She Contacted This Woman’s Husband To Tell Him The Truth

Cavan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When someone betrays you once, it shatters your trust. But when they do it again, after decades of marriage, it can light a fire that burns everything down.

She just found out her husband was cheating for the second time, and this time, she didn’t just confront him; she let the other man’s wife know, too.

Now her husband says she’s the one who wrecked a family, but all she wanted was to give someone else the truth she never got. Is she really the villain here, or just done playing the fool?

Sadly, this woman caught her husband cheating on her for the second time after spending two decades being married.

She understands she was foolish to take him back the first time, but that doesn’t change the fact that she’s so irate, she’s finally ready for a divorce.

She had a gut feeling her husband’s affair partner was married too, since the remarks her husband made about her seemed to point to that.

She took a look at her husband’s phone bill, spent time on Google, and then tracked down an email address for the husband of her husband’s mistress.

“I sent him an email, and within 5 minutes, my husband was texting me asking what I had done. Saying I destroyed a family today,” she explained.

“All I can say is I wish someone would have told me the first time he cheated so I wouldn’t have hung out with the woman and been friendly (this guy is in a similar situation as he and my husband know each other).”

Cavan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I actually sent the email from a burner email address and didn’t out my husband (in case I was wrong somehow), but it’s clear to me based on my husband’s comments that the AP named him.”

Her husband’s affair partner has insisted she’s tried to leave her own husband, who won’t let her do that. She’s not sure that’s the truth, but it doesn’t really matter, does it?

The husband of her husband’s affair partner is interested in speaking to her to get all of the dirty details, and she’s planning on calling this man.

She’s left wondering if she’s somehow the jerk for letting this poor guy know about what his wife was doing behind his back.

“Did I destroy a family? Should I have just kept my mouth shut? Should I not speak to him? My boiling blood may be clouding my judgment,” she concluded.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski