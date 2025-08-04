She Threatened To Divorce Her Husband If He Continues To Ignore Their Daughter

Robert Hainer - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some dads beam with pride at their child’s accomplishments. Others seem determined to make everything about them.

When this woman’s daughter was honored at her school, all she wanted was peace and support. Instead, her father’s lack of consideration pushed her over the edge, and now, months later, he’s still holding a grudge.

He’s ignoring their daughter, threatening to cut off her college tuition, and turning a small moment of conflict into a family-wide standoff. And his wife? She’s ready to walk away from it all.

She’s 46 years old, and she has a 17-year-old daughter with her 49-year-old husband. Soon, their daughter will be leaving for college.

Bizarrely enough, her husband has been ignoring their daughter’s existence since mid-April, when he attended her Senior Award Ceremony.

“My husband is someone who loves making noises for no reason. He hums, whistles, taps his fingers or a pen, snaps, claps, literally anything to make noise. He does this constantly,” she explained.

“Our daughter has misophonia and hates any kind of repetitive noises. This isn’t just a mild annoyance; she’s in therapy and has even been medicated in the past to try to cope with this. Her main trigger is especially pen clicking.”

“My daughter is always either in her room or wearing headphones because my husband can’t refrain from making noises that trigger her when she’s around.”

So, back in April, her daughter was included in a special award ceremony after she landed in the top 10% of her class.

Robert Hainer – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Throughout the ceremony, her husband made various noises with a pen, and he wouldn’t stop, despite her asking him multiple times.

The problem was that the ceremony was inside a tiny gym, but the noises her husband made echoed and were super loud.

Every single person in the room could hear her husband, and it created a big disturbance. Finally, her daughter asked her husband to cut it out, since she was sitting beside them until she was called up for her award.

Her husband shushed her daughter and wouldn’t let up with his noises.

“When she was called up and he kept doing it, she kept glaring at us from on the platform and mouthing at us to stop. My husband only stopped after the ceremony and the students were released back to their seats,” she explained.

“My daughter didn’t talk to her dad for the rest of the night, and in the morning, he called her rude for not talking to him after he took off work to attend the ceremony. She blew up at him and said he ruined it because she couldn’t be happy during the ceremony because of his noise. She said she hates how he can’t stop for five minutes when it’s an important event.”

And there you have it: her husband has been ignoring her daughter ever since. He has also refused to help her daughter with prepping and packing to go to college.

A couple of days ago, her husband mentioned he no longer wants them to pay for the remainder of their daughter’s college tuition, since he feels she has an ‘attitude problem.’

Her husband thinks that if they don’t pay, it will teach their daughter about consequences. She absolutely flipped out on her husband and threatened to divorce him unless he said sorry to their daughter.

She pointed out that her husband was the one who was out of line for being noisy during their daughter’s ceremony.

“I also said that he’d been insane for wanting to make her pay for college because she doesn’t have that kind of money, and we had always promised her that we’d cover it if she got it down to under $5,000 a year (her yearly tuition cost is roughly $2,500 a year with all her scholarships),” she added.

“He’s now refusing to talk directly with either of us but is still making comments about not paying the tuition with his money and that I’ll have to use my salary to cover it.”

“The whole house is tense, and I’m wondering if I was actually the [jerk] for threatening divorce. We were both raised Catholic, and even though we don’t really practice anymore, divorce is still something we always agreed is a last resort in major situations and not petty arguments.”

What do you think? Is she wrong for making divorce part of the conversation?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski