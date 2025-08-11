Her Boyfriend Gave Her An Ultimatum: Get Rid Of The Puppy She Bought For Him, And Then He Will Move Back In

When you move in with someone, you expect a few adjustments; figuring out whose turn it is to do dishes, how you split bills, maybe even how you decorate the place.

But for her, the big curveball came wrapped in fur and puppy breath. She thought she was giving her boyfriend the ultimate gift: the dog he’d been talking about for months.

Instead, a month later, he’s moved back to his parents unless she gives the dog away. Now she’s stuck between a partner she thought she’d spend her life with and a puppy she’s already bonded with.

It’s not just about the dog anymore; it’s about how quickly he’s willing to walk away over a disagreement, and what that might mean for the future. If this is his dealbreaker now, what happens when bigger challenges show up?

For the last six years, this 33-year-old woman has been dating her 30-year-old boyfriend, Jack. They recently moved in with one another, and everything was good until recently.

“This is honestly the man I want to marry, and there were pretty much no red flags like ever. Always super supportive of everything I want to do, things I want to accomplish. We pretty much have the same goals,” she explained.

Ever since they did move in with one another, Jack has been bringing up getting a dog. He really missed his family’s dog, and so he wanted to get one for their household.

He went through photos of adoptable dogs and showed them to her, so he obviously was set on getting a pet.

Jack celebrated his birthday at the start of July, and she figured the perfect gift for him would be to get him a puppy.

She’s admittedly a cat person, but she wanted to do something nice for Jack. So, she got him a puppy, knowing it would be a commitment.

However, Jack missed that memo.

After only a month of having the puppy, Jack said he wanted to rehome their pup and get an adult dog instead. She knows a puppy is a lot of work, but she’s all in.

“Yes, it’s not easy, but I really love this dog now and refuse to bring it back. That’s just horrible. After like 3 days of arguing, he finally said, ‘Alright fine, keep the dog, I’ll just move back to my parents. I’ll come back once you get rid of it,'” she added.

“…First the dog, then what’s next? My whole family is telling me to get rid of the dog because they really like Jack.”

“They are so happy for us, but I just can’t imagine living the rest of my life with a man who is willing to drop me so fast over this. Is not getting rid of the dog really making me [a jerk]? I think it’s crazy.”

