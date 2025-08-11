Her Husband Wants A Paternity Test After Falsely Accusing Her Of Cheating Several Times

Pregnancy is supposed to be a time when you and your partner are leaning on each other, not looking for reasons to doubt.

For her, this is the moment she should be able to feel safe, supported, and believed, and instead, her husband has turned it into an interrogation.

A paternity test request this early, without any concrete reason, isn’t just about the baby; it’s about the state of their relationship.

It’s a statement that, deep down, he doesn’t trust her word, her actions, or her commitment. And once trust is cracked in a marriage, especially at a moment as vulnerable as this, the question becomes less about the test itself and more about whether she can move forward with someone who already sees her through a lens of suspicion.

This 33-year-old woman is currently five weeks into her pregnancy with her firstborn child. Yesterday evening, her 36-year-old husband made a shocking request: he asked if they can do a paternity test on their unborn baby so he can make sure he’s truly the father.

As for his arguments for why they should get the test done? Her husband said, ‘You hear about guys raising kids that aren’t there all the time,’ so he would hate to be shocked if their baby isn’t, in fact, his.

“Now, I’ve never cheated on my hubby; however, he’s accused me of it a few times (his reasoning: I work late a lot, and I work in a male-dominated industry),” she explained.

“But asking for a paternity test is a whole new level. I told him I didn’t want to, which just made him more suspicious.”

“I don’t think he’s gonna let this go, and I’m so early in the pregnancy, so we have a long road ahead of us. I’m offended and hurt and frustrated, and I know asking for this test is a show of his insecurities more than anything I’ve ever done.”

She’s left wondering if she should go along with the paternity test to make her husband feel better, or if this should be her sign to leave her husband.

What do you think?

