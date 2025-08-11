His HOA President Tried To Prevent Him From Grilling Chicken On His Own Balcony

  |  
Aug 11, 2025
stylish balcony
Dariusz Jarzabek - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Some neighbors will let small annoyances slide, and some will wage an all-out war over grilled chicken. He thought he was in the clear with a new apartment, a great balcony, and a little electric grill that the HOA rules said was perfectly fine.

But one neighbor, a self-appointed rule enforcer, decided that if she didn’t like the smell, it shouldn’t exist at all.

This man recently moved into a nice apartment building. The vibe is pretty relaxing, the view is beautiful, and he even has a balcony all to himself!

He then decided to purchase a small electric grill so that he could cook outside on the weekends. It’s nothing wild, and it doesn’t make much smoke since it is electric.

One day, while he was out on his balcony grilling up some chicken, someone unexpectedly started banging on his front door.

“Cue Susan, the self-appointed HOA president who lives two doors down. Comes knocking like the place is on fire. “Are you grilling? That’s not allowed!” I told her I checked the lease and HOA guidelines before I bought it,” he explained.

“Electric grills are totally fine. Gas or charcoal? Nope. I even showed her the paperwork. She scans it, blinks, and goes, ‘Well, I don’t like the smell. It’s distracting when I’m doing yoga.'”

“Lady, it’s grilled chicken. Not nuclear waste. She said she was going to ‘bring it up with the board.’ I said, ‘You are the board.’ Her face twitched like I broke her simulation. Long story short, she sent out an email to the building trying to get electric grills banned entirely.”

Well, nobody supported Susan’s bid to ban grills entirely from the apartment complex. Actually, three of his neighbors went out and got grills following Susan’s snarky email, and they have joined in on the weekend grilling.

Susan has not said a word to him since confronting him over grilling on the balcony, but as far as he’s concerned, that’s actually a blessing.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read


By Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski

