His Parents Were Opposed To Him Marrying A Deaf Woman, So He’s Not Letting Them Meet His Kids

ViDi Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

There are some betrayals you can forgive with time, but others leave a scar that never fades. When your own parents refuse to accept your spouse, not because of who they are as a person, but because of a disability, they’re not just rejecting your partner; they’re rejecting your family.

This 29-year-old man’s 28-year-old wife, Jessie, has an incredible personality and an enormously kind heart.

She’s also quite beautiful, but do you think his mom and dad paid attention to all of her positive qualities? Spoiler alert: No, they did not.

“All they saw was that she was deaf. I asked them how ignorant can they be? They argued that she will pass her disability onto any children we have,” he explained.

“Long story short, they said they won’t accept her into the family. I said then you aren’t accepted into ours, and any children we have, they aren’t going to know about them.”

“Jessie cried when I reluctantly had to tell her why they weren’t attending our wedding. I hated them more for that.”

His sister did show up for the big day, and she’s now the only member of their family that he talks to. As for his mom and dad, he’s acting like they’re dead to him since the wedding.

He and Jessie went on to have children, twins. They have a son and a daughter, who both can hear just fine, so they did not inherit Jessie’s disability.

Her sister recently came to see them all, and she mentioned that their parents learned about the kids and want to come meet them.

ViDi Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I immediately shut that down. Told my sister to remind them they rejected Jessie first, and they can [take a hike]. My sister later texted and said they both want to apologize. I said it’s too late,” he continued.

“I told Jessie about the request; she said maybe we can reconsider and take it slow. My friend said it can be the healing and closure I need.”

“I don’t know if I want it. I don’t know if they want to see my children because they found out they are hearing. I don’t know if I’m being selfish and only thinking about how I feel.”

What advice do you have for him?

Honestly, I don’t think he’s obligated to say yes. Forgiveness is personal, and if their prejudice caused lasting damage, it’s okay for him to decide he permanently wants them out of his life.

The real question is whether reconnecting would help him and Jessie heal, or just reopen wounds. If it’s the latter, he’s not selfish for keeping the door shut; he’s protecting the people who’ve always been his priority.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski