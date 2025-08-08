She Left In The Middle Of A Date Because The Guy Brought His Mom

There are awkward first dates, and then there’s walking into what you thought would be a nice time, only to find your date’s mom already there, ready to size you up like you’re applying for a permanent position in the family.



She came for an iced latte and some light conversation, not a three-person panel interview about her life goals, spirituality, and stance on kids.

And while this guy’s mom might have been lovely, the complete lack of warning turned the whole thing from quirky to downright uncomfortable.

Bringing a parent to every date might save this guy time, but it robs the other person of the chance to connect without an audience, especially on a first meeting.

This woman met a guy named Kevin on a dating app a couple of weeks back. Leading up to their date, it all seemed normal.

She had a nice time texting Kevin. He was kind, and he didn’t seem like a serial killer to her, so he was already checking some boxes on her list.

He asked her to meet him at an adorable cafe for their date, and she thought it would be relaxed and casual. She arrived a bit early and got herself an iced latte to sip on, hoping it would calm her nerves.

“Then I see him walk in… with another woman. At first, I thought maybe his sister? Friend? Coworker who randomly needed a ride? NOPE,” she explained.

“He walks right up, gives me a hug, and goes, ‘This is my mom! I figured she’d love to meet you!’ I laughed because I thought he was joking. Like, haha, Kevin’s got jokes. But his mom smiled, sat down across from me, and started asking me questions like I was interviewing for the position of Wife Number One.”

“Now, I’m not trying to be rude…she was actually really nice, maybe too nice, but I was caught SO off guard. I asked, ‘Wait, she’s staying for the whole date?’ and Kevin says, ‘Yeah, we always do this. My mom gives me vibes on girls I date. It saves time.’ I choked on my latte.”

She thought it was bad enough that Kevin brought his mom, but she couldn’t believe he routinely did this to girls without giving them a heads-up.

She sat there and thought about how Kevin’s mom had pretty much gone out on more dates than she had this whole year.

For the next ten minutes, Kevin’s mom asked her about her spirituality and if she wanted to have children. Finally, she got up from her seat, announced she was leaving, and got the heck out of there.

She did pay for her drink and managed to smile at Kevin and his mom on her way out the door.

“But Kevin texted me later, calling me ‘disrespectful’ and said I didn’t give him or his mom ‘a fair chance.’ I showed this to my group chat, and half of them were crying laughing, while the other half said I could’ve just stayed and been polite.”

“But honestly, I didn’t sign up for a family dinner interview on a first date.”

Do you think she was rude to walk out of the date after Kevin brought along his mom?

I think probably not. If the vibe is wrong from the first sip, sometimes the best move is to pay for your coffee, smile politely, and get out before someone asks for your hand in marriage over dessert.

