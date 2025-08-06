Her Ex Texted Her Hours Before His Wedding, Saying He Wants To Be With Her And Is Leaving His Fiancée At The Altar

Weddings are supposed to be a moment of clarity. A choice. A commitment. But what happens when someone’s cold feet sends them running, not just from the altar, but straight back into your life, after years of silence?

Seven years ago, this woman broke up with her now ex-boyfriend after two years of dating, and their split was not amicable in the least.

In fact, it was extremely ugly, to the point where her ex blocked her on every single platform so she couldn’t contact him (including Venmo).

So, since it’s not like she could have kept tabs on him through social media, she had no clue that he proposed to another woman and was about to get married.

But literally five hours before her ex was supposed to walk down the aisle, he sent her the following text:

It’s me. I know this is coming out of nowhere, especially since we haven’t talked in seven years, but it’s urgent. I’m supposed to be getting married in less than 5 hours, but I can’t. I just can’t.

It’s not right because it was always supposed to be you. You’re the one I pictured walking down the aisle, having a house with, having babies with. I’m sorry for how everything went, and I love you and want to start over and make things right.

Do you still live at [redacted]? I am literally driving over right now. I’m leaving the wedding and need to come see you. Please call me back. I love you so much.

She was completely and utterly blindsided because, remember, she has neither seen nor spoken to her ex in seven whole years!!!

She thought it was just insanity that he was texting out of the blue like that, and she panicked. She almost called the police to have them meet her ex at her house, as she was that worried.

Her ex was never violent with her, but the fact that he did something so outlandish and left his fiancée at the altar was incomprehensible.

Her ex called her three times in a row, but instead of picking up, she called her friend. Her friend told her to leave work and go meet her ex to hear him out, but she hesitated to do that.

While she had feelings for her ex for quite a long time after their split, it feels deeply wrong to her that he walked out on his fiancée.

“I think it was just seeing my address written out like that and not having spoken in such a long time, I also feel so different than who I was back then,” she explained.

“The me back then would’ve probably been overjoyed and wanted to run away with him (yikes, I know), but the me now was worried/confused.”

“He was never abusive, but he has just never sounded like this ever over text, and it made me super nervous! Sorry if it came off as overreactive, I am a generally anxious person and am never sure if I’m being overdramatic or not.”

Ultimately, she texted him not to come to her house, but since she’s still at work, who knows if he will be waiting for her when she gets home?

