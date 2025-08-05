Her Friend Bought Her Whole Wedding Registry For Herself

pha88 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When TikToker Rachel (@rachelletts) reconnected with a college friend in Los Angeles, where they both now lived, it felt like fate.

They started hanging out at least once a week and became super close. At first, it seemed like one of those wholesome full-circle moments, with life bringing people back together.

Eventually, this friend even earned an invitation to Rachel’s bachelorette party. But what began as a sweet rekindled friendship spiraled into something much colder and calculating.

Turns out that Rachel should not have ignored the small red flags that popped up during their friendship.

Rachel’s wedding took place during the pandemic, so her wedding registry was online. She was registered on a couple of different websites, including Amazon.

One day, her so-called friend bought everything off her wedding registry for herself. It was a move that no one saw coming.

And once an item was purchased, it was marked as sold on Amazon, so Rachel was unable to add it to her registry again.

Additionally, no other guests could buy the items, so she didn’t get anything listed on her wedding registry. Fortunately, she was registered on other sites, so guests could purchase items from there.

Rachel was stunned and shared the story on TikTok. Commenters were in disbelief, and some even shared similar experiences. A few thought that Rachel’s friend seemed obsessive and was jealous of her.

“This happened to me as well in 2020. I saw all of the items I had on my registry at her house. And she would post them as well. She wanted to have them before me,” commented one user.

“I went to a party that had a few of my registry items at it. They were oddly specific. It was a wedding party, too. Seriously, in my head thinking, thanks for confirming my great taste?” wrote another.

“As an Eastern European, I am shocked people do registries for weddings. We only do cash,” stated someone else.

The situation became a cautionary tale for all brides-to-be: keep your registry link out of the hands of shady friends. Hopefully, the “friend’s” shiny new toaster breaks on her or burns her toast.

