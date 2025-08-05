She Called Off Her Wedding When She Found Out Her Fiancé Secretly Made A Deal With Her Dad

She thought planning a wedding would be the stressful part, not finding out that her fiancé and her father had made a secret deal behind her back.

A prenup? She could’ve handled that. But learning it was signed in exchange for money, without her knowledge, made her feel like her marriage was about to be built on a lie.

And now she’s wondering if trust can ever be repaired when the people you love make choices for you instead of with you.

Two months ago, this 28-year-old woman was set to get married to her 30-year-old fiancé after spending five years together.

He picked the most stunning place to propose to her: Santorini. When he got down on one knee, she knew it was one of the greatest moments of her life. Swoon, right? The romance seemed so real, and she believed her fiancé was the man of her dreams.

She found the wedding planning process anxiety-inducing, but she was thrilled about it all the same. Her family is quite wealthy, and her dad generously agreed to pay for nearly the whole wedding.

“He has always been a bit… controlling, especially when it comes to money. He used to tell me growing up that I needed to protect myself financially, especially in relationships,” she explained.

“I thought it was just fatherly advice. Sometimes it bordered on paranoid, but I chalked it up to him having seen some ugly divorces in his line of work (he’s a lawyer). Two weeks before the wedding, my dad and I were having lunch and going over some final guest list stuff when he said something that completely blindsided me.”

“I don’t remember his exact words, but it was something like: At least now I know he signed the prenup. Money well spent. I literally paused mid-bite. I asked him what he meant, and he brushed it off at first, then said he had offered my fiancé a significant sum of money to sign a prenup he drafted months ago.”

Now, she was not involved in any of this. Her dad went behind her back, as did her fiancé, and she couldn’t believe two of the most important men in her life could do this to her.

When she returned home, she brought up the secret deal to her fiancé, who couldn’t believe she had found out. He did confess that he signed a prenup and accepted a nice sum of money for his signature.

He reasoned that he did not want to cause her more stress, so that’s why he didn’t tell her about it. Her fiancé did say her dad was really coming at him about it, so he figured signing the prenup would keep the family dynamics peaceful.

He swore the plan was to tell her on a long enough timeline; he was just struggling with how to bring it up to her.

“The part that hurt the most wasn’t even the prenup itself. Honestly, I understand the value of one, especially with the wealth imbalance between me and my fiancé,” she added.

“I would have been totally fine discussing it openly. What broke me was the secrecy. The fact that two of the most important men in my life made a deal about my future without me.”

“The fact that money was exchanged like my marriage was some business arrangement. I felt like I was being handled, not respected. I called off the wedding the next day.”

It wasn’t as ugly as you would think. She simply informed her fiancé that he violated her trust, and she could not build a marriage on a shaky foundation.

Her fiancé pleaded with her to change her mind and admitted signing the prenup was an insanely dumb mistake.

He only signed it for her sake, but it was too late for her. He had moved ahead with making a financial choice that altered both of their lives without asking her first.

What’s even more worrisome to her is that her dad messed up and told her; she’s not convinced her fiancé would have brought it to her attention at all if that hadn’t happened.

“Since then, everyone has had an opinion. My mom thinks I overreacted and says I’m throwing away a great relationship over a technicality,” she continued.

“My friends are split, some say I dodged a bullet, others think I’m being cold. My dad, who caused all this, is now acting like he was the victim and said he was just trying to protect me. My ex has been texting and calling nonstop, saying he still wants to make things right.”

“I miss him. I still love him. But I can’t shake the feeling that if he hid this from me before the wedding, what else would he be willing to hide in the future?”

Do you think she was wrong to call off her wedding, and do you believe this guy deserves a second chance?

