Her Husband Admitted He Spent Time With His Ex-Girlfriend The Night Before He Proposed To Her

Iona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some words, once spoken, echo so loudly that an apology can’t fix it. One minute, you’re in a heated argument; the next, your husband blurts out something so deeply cutting, it takes the air right out of your lungs.

That his ex was right. That he rushed into marrying you. It’s the kind of sentence you can’t unhear, and now, just months into what should be the happiest time of her life, she’s lying awake wondering if her husband ever truly chose her in the first place.

Three months ago, this 27-year-old woman tied the knot with her 28-year-old husband after three years together.

While she should still be in the honeymoon phase, she feels like her marriage is crashing and burning around her.

Last week, they got into a ridiculous fight over nothing important. They both were extremely anxious that day, and prior to going to bed, they began screaming at one another.

“As we were fighting, my husband just sort of yelled that [ex-girlfriend’s name] was right and he shouldn’t of rushed into marriage,” she explained.

“I stopped dead in my tracks. It felt like a bucket of cold water had just been poured on top of me. He immediately stopped talking. It was so silent, my body was shaking.”

She rushed out of the room and locked herself in their guest bedroom for the remainder of the evening. The following morning, her husband was in the kitchen, and it seemed like he hadn’t gotten any sleep.

She felt terrible for a fleeting moment, but then it all came back to her; her husband’s words about his ex.

Iona – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Anyway, her husband admitted that the night before he proposed, his ex texted him asking if they could chat. He did show her the text to prove it, so he wasn’t lying.

His ex begged him to meet up, and he said yes. His ex had gotten dumped by an awful guy, and that was her reason for reaching out.

“And they had gotten to talking, and he had told her he was going to propose to me tomorrow, to which apparently she began asking questions about me, about our relationship, stuff he just began willingly divulging, and then she told him that he was rushing into marriage,” she added.

“According to him, although I have no way to validate any of this, he got up and left, and hasn’t talked to her since.”

“He reassured me that last night he was just stressed, he didn’t mean it, and that there is not a day that goes by that he doesn’t feel like the luckiest man in the world. He was crying, begging me not to leave him.”

She is still reeling, and things with her husband have been awkward since his admission of spending time with his ex.

She’s not sure if she wants to be with him after all of this, and she’s having a hard time coming to terms with everything.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski