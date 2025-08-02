He’s Upset That His In-Laws Want To Stay At His House While He’s On His Honeymoon

Evgenii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 31-year-old guy and his 29-year-old fiancée are finally set to tie the knot next month. But after they get married, his soon-to-be in-laws, who are coming to town for the nuptials, want to stay in their brand-new home while they’re away on their honeymoon. And he’s not at all okay with it.

For some background, he and his fiancée have been together for five years and moved in together three years ago. But it was just last year that they finally bought their very first home together, and while it’s a modest property, they’re both extremely proud of themselves.

“We paid for every piece of furniture ourselves, renovated the guest room, and it truly feels like ours,” he said.

While he and his fiancée were having a family dinner recently, though, he realized that his future in-laws felt entitled to stay in their new home alone. It all began when his fiancée’s mom asked about their honeymoon dates, and once she found out when they’d be gone, she replied, “Perfect! We’ll stay at the house while you’re gone; it saves us a hotel.”

Initially, he genuinely believed his fiancée’s mom was just joking around. Spoiler alert: she was being dead serious.

His soon-to-be in-laws live in another state, and yes, they were planning to stay in town for him and his fiancée’s wedding. But all of a sudden, they’re acting like staying at their new house is a “done deal,” and he’s very uncomfortable with the idea of them having “full run” of the property.

First of all, his fiancée’s parents have never stayed over at their home before. Not to mention, her mom supposedly has a bad habit of going through drawers, reorganizing, and making a lot of decorating suggestions.

“Last time she visited, she actually rearranged our spice rack and hung a mirror in a different room without asking,” he recalled.

That’s why he wound up telling his fiancée that he’d feel much better if her parents booked an Airbnb or a hotel, saying it’s a “trust thing” and he doesn’t want her parents at the house solo. However, his fiancée didn’t get that, claimed they were family, and accused him of overreacting.

He tried pointing out that he wouldn’t be able to fully enjoy their honeymoon if he were constantly worrying about what was going on at their home. Nonetheless, she thinks he’s just acting cold and “setting a bad tone” for his relationship with her parents before they even get married.

“But I feel like it’s a basic boundary. We worked hard for this house, and I don’t think it’s crazy to want some privacy while we’re gone,” he vented.

Still, now that he and his fiancée are at an impasse, he’s not sure if refusing to let his future in-laws stay at their house during their honeymoon is really so unreasonable or not.

Does it sound like his fiancée’s mom has a reputation for overstepping? Would you want her to stay in your new house alone? What advice would you give him?

