Her Ex Confessed That He’s Lonely, So She Told Him She’s Not To Blame For His Life Turning Out So Bad

She expected to spend forever with him. But when she found out he had another child on the way with another woman, everything fell apart.

She ended it and focused on raising their son. Now, years later, he’s still trying to pull her into his problems, acting like she somehow owes him comfort. But after the way he betrayed her, is it really on her to care about how hard his life turned out?

This 26-year-old woman really thought that her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend, Oakley, was her high school sweetheart.

She genuinely believed that the love they had was something straight out of a movie, but she found out that he was just a really talented liar putting on a charade.

“When our son was 2, I found out he was expecting a baby with some girl. I ended it right there; he would come up with every excuse in the book to get me back,” she explained.

“Anyways, we share custody, and some days it’s okay. It’s been 6 years since that happened, I do know his daughter’s mother is not in her life, but during that time, it was a big plot twist; his daughter isn’t actually his.”

But since Oakley has been the one raising this little girl all on his own, he is pretty much stuck being her dad.

This past weekend, Oakley’s daughter celebrated her birthday, and Oakley asked if their son could stay for a while after the party.

She said yes, and Oakley picked him up from her with the agreement that she would get their son from his place when the party was over.

When she got there, their son was so exhausted that Oakley put him in her car, as he was fast asleep. But then, Oakley wanted to talk to her, and she thought it was probably going to be something related to their son or how they were parenting him.

She was wrong; Oakley pretty much just wanted to trauma dump on her!

“He started telling me that he has it hard right now, he’s lonely, so is his daughter. I just asked if he was finished because I didn’t care, and wanted to get home to sleep for work,” she continued.

“He got upset because I wasn’t giving him my time, if I don’t show that I care, he gets all pissy for no reason. He asked me how do I feel about it, like he wanted me to agree with him. I just told him it’s not my fault his life turned that way.”

She honestly finds Oakley desperate and irritating, and he obviously hasn’t moved on. Still, she’s left wondering if she was a jerk to tell him off like that.

