Her Husband Had A Psychotic Break And Left Her And Their Kids

Vulp - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

What would you do if your spouse of nearly two decades suddenly announced that they were leaving you and your two children in the middle of what appeared to be a psychotic break? This woman recently found herself in the same situation, and she was understandably terrified.

She and her husband tied the knot 17 years ago and share two sons together, a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old. Her husband has always been a stellar father, too, and she never felt concerned for their safety in the past.

But a couple of weeks ago, they got into a fight about their Homeowners Association (HOA), or rather, a few neighbors who were doing a poor job running it. She thought the HOA situation wasn’t worth getting so upset over; meanwhile, her husband argued that, if no one else was going to stand up for what’s right, then he had to.

At some point during their disagreement, she ultimately left the room and put their little one down for a nap. That’s when things got strange, because after she returned, her husband began making bizarre remarks.

He called her an “argon,” claimed to know the future, and stated, “This isn’t the first time we’ve had this conversation.”

“From what I could understand, he was implying that this isn’t the first life we’ve had like this, and this is essentially a simulation or time loop or projection, where we relive this life over and over again,” she explained.

As if things couldn’t get any weirder, though, her husband proceeded to say that he wanted to divorce her and leave their children. Why? Well, he admitted that he loved the “representation” of their relationship. However, if their life were truly a “time loop” or “simulation,” then he’d always return to that same moment.

“And ‘everything I say would be said by an argon who would want him to stay,'” she added, “I was stunned.”

To be clear: she noted that her husband has never cheated or done drugs. Rather, his strict routine and code of ethics had actually led her to believe he had autism and ADHD.

Vulp – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

But in the wake of his outrageous comments, she truly started to think her husband was having a psychotic break, and she told him that they needed to get help. Sadly, he didn’t feel the same way.

“I cried and almost begged to let me take him into a mental hospital, but he refused. He then started packing and drove off, leaving me with the two kids at home,” she revealed.

With no other option, she ultimately called the police, and the authorities confirmed her fears that her husband was suffering a break in psychosis. She soon found her husband parked in his car near their house, too, and was able to get him back inside their home to talk.

It was in the midst of that conversation that she realized her husband’s mental state was worse than she’d anticipated. He detailed how, the night prior, he’d begun seeing “visions,” in which dark purple shadows were following her around. Her husband also saw a vision of one of her male coworkers and was convinced that her coworker was involved with the HOA debacle.

On top of that, her husband brought up wanting to get paternity tests on their sons to ensure he was the father. And finally, he suggested that perhaps all the things his mother (who has bipolar disorder) had said in the past weren’t so insane after all.

All she could do was sit and listen to her husband before urging him to talk to someone. She mentioned how perhaps he’d inherited a similar condition from his mother, and thankfully, that apparently got through to him, because her husband agreed to go to the emergency room.

At the hospital, the doctors ruled out other potential causes of his behavior, such as a tumor or an infection. Nonetheless, her husband still wasn’t sold on the idea that he had bipolar psychosis.

So, during their drive home, she opted to bring up examples of things that simply weren’t real, such as the “argons.” At last, this seemed to resonate.

“I think it finally clicked in his mind as he broke down and said he knew something was wrong with his mind for years, but that he thought he could always reason his way out of it with strict philosophy and rules,” she recalled.

This led her husband to agree to visit a mental health professional, who determined it was most likely bipolar psychosis and recommended that her husband go on medication.

Have you ever witnessed someone having a psychotic break? How would you have reacted in her shoes? Do you have any advice for her and her husband moving forward?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek