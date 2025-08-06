She’s Banning Her Ex-Husband’s New Wife From Their Daughter’s Graduation, But Now He’s Threatening To Not Show Up

Graduation is supposed to be one of those milestone moments where everything feels joyful, uncomplicated, and entirely focused on the graduate.

But when you’re co-parenting with someone who betrayed your trust, and who went on to marry the person they cheated with, things get messy fast.

Now this mom is caught in the middle between honoring her daughter’s wishes and managing her ex’s demands.

Is she doing the right thing by keeping his new wife off the guest list? Or is it stirring up drama that didn’t need to be there?

In a week, this 41-year-old woman’s 17-year-old daughter is graduating from high school. She shares custody of her daughter with her 43-year-old ex-husband, whom she divorced five years ago after he cheated on her with a woman named Anna.

Her ex has since gone on to marry his affair partner, so you can see why she’s not fond of Anna in the least.

“Over the years, I’ve kept things civil for the sake of our daughter. I’ve never badmouthed him or Anna around her,” she explained.

“But my daughter and I have a close relationship, and she’s made it clear in the past that she’s never really warmed up to Anna. She’s polite but distant.”

“When graduation invitations were sent out, my daughter told me she wanted to keep the ceremony small, just me, her dad, and her grandparents. She didn’t want Anna there because, in her words, she’s not family, and she makes things awkward.”

She relayed this all to her ex, who instantly took offense. Her ex accused her of turning their daughter against Anna, and he demanded that Anna be allowed to attend the graduation.

He pointed out that since Anna is his wife, she deserves to be included in family events. She responded that their daughter is the one who made it clear she wants to exclude Anna, so they should respect her wishes.

You only graduate from high school once, right? So she wants everything to be exactly the way her daughter wants it.

“Now he’s threatening not to show up at all if Anna isn’t welcome, and my daughter is upset and blaming me for causing drama,” she continued.

“I feel stuck. I was just trying to respect her wishes, but now I’m wondering, [am I the jerk] for not inviting his wife?”

