She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Over What He Said About The Cheaters Caught At The Coldplay Concert

Louis-Paul Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When someone defends cheating a little too hard, it’s hard not to wonder why. After all, most people don’t watch a viral scandal unfold and instantly feel bad for the ones who got caught.

But for this woman, her husband’s surprisingly sympathetic take on the Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal hit way too close to home.

Because years ago, he was the one who betrayed her, and now she’s left wondering if she ever really healed from it. Or worse, if she ever should’ve forgiven him in the first place.

Have you heard about the Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal? Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer of the company, were caught on a Kiss Cam at a Coldplay concert hugging and then trying to hide when the camera turned to them.

They were both married at the time, though not to one another, and the internet went wild (especially after Andy posted a statement in which he failed to take accountability for being publicly caught with someone other than his wife).

Exactly one day after those cheaters were caught at the Coldplay concert, this 40-year-old woman’s 53-year-old husband shared his thoughts on the matter.

He actually had a lot of sympathy for Andy and Kristin, and it seems like he’s the only human being on the planet who feels this way.

“He said that maybe they were both unhappy in their respective marriages and felt compelled to find solace in one another,” she explained.

“For context, my husband and I have been together 12 years, married for 6. Prior to us getting married, he cheated on me. Up until that point, we were not planning on getting married.”

Louis-Paul Photo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“We were both burned in our first marriages, and it just wasn’t something we placed a lot of importance on. Well, after discovering the devastating news of his infidelity, his idea of doing damage control was to propose.”

Her self-esteem was so non-existent that she accepted and went on to marry her husband, even though every fiber of her being was telling her to bail on the relationship.

Currently, she does not have a list of grievances regarding her husband and their marriage. He’s actually stepped up and has become a wonderful husband.

She also is not concerned with him wandering again, and he appears to have been faithful to her after that one slip-up.

However, what her husband said about the cheaters caught at the Coldplay concert has her questioning everything.

“But his comment has unexpectedly opened up a wound I wasn’t aware was still lurking under the surface,” she continued.

“A week after his first comment, when the news reported the couple had resigned from their jobs, my husband once again vocalized his pity for their situation.”

“When I asked him why he didn’t feel sorry for their partners who were cheated on, he clarified that he felt sorry for all involved, but I can’t help but feel like he inadvertently told on himself. I’m honestly considering finally ending things over this, but a part of me thinks I might be overreacting. I just feel really confused and disappointed.”

Do you think she should divorce her husband over this?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski