Her Friend Got Mad When She Asked To Be Paid Back For The Leftover Pasta She Ate

Kostiantyn - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There’s something especially frustrating about looking forward to leftovers, only to find them mysteriously gone.

A week ago, this young woman made an enormous batch of pasta from scratch, but of course, she didn’t eat all of it, so she placed her leftovers in the fridge to enjoy later.

She made sure to put her name on the container before putting it in the fridge so that her roommate/friend would know it was hers and she was saving it.

“I was looking forward to having it for lunch a few days later. But when I opened the fridge, the container was completely empty,” she said.

“I asked my friend if she had eaten it, and she admitted she did without asking me first. When I told her I was disappointed and asked if she could at least pay me back or buy me new food, she acted like I was being unreasonable. She shrugged and said, ‘I was hungry, and you never eat leftovers anyway.'”

“I explained that just because I don’t always eat my leftovers right away doesn’t mean she gets to take them without permission. She got defensive and accused me of being ‘too dramatic’ and ‘controlling.'”

She thinks it’s so rude and disrespectful for her friend to help herself without asking, and this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. It’s also not like she has enough money to easily feed herself and her friend, given inflation.

Her friend has borrowed many of her personal items before (and without getting permission first), so she’s just over this behavior.

Additionally, her friend didn’t even apologize for eating her food, so that’s bothering her even more.

Kostiantyn – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What advice do you have for her, and how do you think she can prevent her friend from eating her food in the future, since she’s convinced it will happen again, given the lack of remorse her friend showed?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski