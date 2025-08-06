She Thinks It’s Weird That Her Coworker Keeps Calling Her His Work Wife, And She Wants Him To Stop

Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When a joke keeps going after the punchline has long expired, especially in a workplace, it stops being funny and starts becoming a problem.

This 28-year-old woman works in an office that’s on the smaller side. She has a male coworker in his mid-30s who started working at her company six months ago.

Initially, he came off as a sweet guy. He was outgoing, liked to chit-chat, and clearly meant no harm. However, this guy then began calling her his work wife while he was speaking to their other coworkers.

When she heard him say that, she laughed, thinking perhaps he was trying to fit in better or was just being silly.

“But it’s become a regular thing. Like, anytime we’re in a group and I offer to grab coffee or bring him something from the kitchen, he’ll make a comment like ‘See? She takes care of me like a real wife,’ or ‘That’s why she’s my work wife,'” she explained.

“At first, people would laugh awkwardly, but now it’s just crickets. Even our boss gave him a weird look the last time he said it.”

“I’ve tried to subtly distance myself, stopped doing small favors, kept things super professional. But he still keeps dropping those comments, and it’s starting to make me uncomfortable. I don’t want to cause drama, but I also don’t think this is okay anymore.”

She’s wondering how she can get her coworker to cut it out without involving HR and turning this into a bigger mess.

What advice do you have for her, and do you think there’s a way she can confront him on her own, or is it best to go to HR no matter what?

You can read the original post below.

