She Thinks It’s Weird That Her Coworker Keeps Calling Her His Work Wife, And She Wants Him To Stop

  |  
Aug 6, 2025
Follow Us
Female web-developer posing with smile in office while her asian male colleague working on project. Chinese marketer using laptop sitting at the table with pretty european manager.
Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When a joke keeps going after the punchline has long expired, especially in a workplace, it stops being funny and starts becoming a problem.

This 28-year-old woman works in an office that’s on the smaller side. She has a male coworker in his mid-30s who started working at her company six months ago.

Initially, he came off as a sweet guy. He was outgoing, liked to chit-chat, and clearly meant no harm. However, this guy then began calling her his work wife while he was speaking to their other coworkers.

When she heard him say that, she laughed, thinking perhaps he was trying to fit in better or was just being silly.

“But it’s become a regular thing. Like, anytime we’re in a group and I offer to grab coffee or bring him something from the kitchen, he’ll make a comment like ‘See? She takes care of me like a real wife,’ or ‘That’s why she’s my work wife,'” she explained.

“At first, people would laugh awkwardly, but now it’s just crickets. Even our boss gave him a weird look the last time he said it.”

“I’ve tried to subtly distance myself, stopped doing small favors, kept things super professional. But he still keeps dropping those comments, and it’s starting to make me uncomfortable. I don’t want to cause drama, but I also don’t think this is okay anymore.”

She’s wondering how she can get her coworker to cut it out without involving HR and turning this into a bigger mess.

What advice do you have for her, and do you think there’s a way she can confront him on her own, or is it best to go to HR no matter what?

Female web-developer posing with smile in office while her asian male colleague working on project. Chinese marketer using laptop sitting at the table with pretty european manager.
Look! – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read


By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

She Won’t Come Home From College Because Her Stepbrother Makes Her Uneasy

She Won’t Come Home From College Because Her Stepbrother Makes Her Uneasy
August 6, 2025

By 

His Neighbor’s Porta Potty Leaked On His Property, And She Wouldn’t Move It, So He Reported Her To The Department Of Public Health

His Neighbor’s Porta Potty Leaked On His Property, And She Wouldn’t Move It, So He Reported Her To The Department Of Public Health
August 5, 2025

By 

He Secretly Got A DNA Test On His Daughter And Discovered She’s Not His

He Secretly Got A DNA Test On His Daughter And Discovered She’s Not His
August 5, 2025

By 

She Got A Girl Kicked Out Of Their College’s Leadership Program For Bullying Her Friend Over Her Hijab

She Got A Girl Kicked Out Of Their College’s Leadership Program For Bullying Her Friend Over Her Hijab
August 5, 2025

By 

He Divorced His Wife Because He Didn’t Want Her Terrible Teen Daughter Around His Kids

He Divorced His Wife Because He Didn’t Want Her Terrible Teen Daughter Around His Kids
August 5, 2025

By 

She Let Her Mom Know That Her Stepdad Wrecked Her Teen Years, And Now Her Mom Isn’t Speaking To Her

She Let Her Mom Know That Her Stepdad Wrecked Her Teen Years, And Now Her Mom Isn’t Speaking To Her
August 5, 2025

By 