Her Husband Thinks She’s Going To Ruin His Job For Liking His Receptionist’s Selfies, But He’s The One Eating Lunch Alone With Her And Lying About It

Mediteraneo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When someone gets caught being shady, they often shift the blame to the person who noticed and subsequently called them out.

But you don’t have to catch someone in the act to know when something feels off. For this woman, it wasn’t late nights or lipstick on a collar that led her to the unsettling realization that her husband wasn’t being upfront about his work life; it was something more subtle than that.

This 28-year-old woman used to live in a stunning mountain city, but she uprooted her life so that her 30-year-old husband Tony could pursue a promotion.

Now, they live in a tiny town in Illinois that’s basically the middle of nowhere. Tony is extremely driven, and she always appreciated that, so she was supportive of the move to further his career.

After settling down in her new area, she really had a tough time. She admits she’s awkward in a social sense and has two toddlers, so it’s pretty impossible for her to go out there and make new friends.

She did know a couple in their new spot, 24-year-old Laurean and 25-year-old Matt, because Matt works underneath her husband, so they moved too.

She’s always been nice to Lauren, but she’s not somebody she would call a friend. Not that long ago, Lauren contacted her to say she had some important information to share with her.

“Apparently, Tony had set up a little ‘lunch spot’ on the roof at work; a canopy, blanket, the whole thing. But instead of eating up there alone (like he’d told me), he was up there every day with his 22F receptionist, Becky,” she explained.

“Lauren even sent me Becky’s Instagram so I could see for myself. That’s when I noticed Tony not only followed her but had gone through and ‘liked’ all of her selfies. That stung, because he’d completely left out the part about her joining him for lunch every day.”

“On top of that, she’s supposed to be answering his phones, not picnicking on the roof. So it felt… fishy. Fishy enough for Matt to notice and for Lauren to feel like I should know.”

She chose to redirect her anger away from Becky, as she rationalized that this girl may not even be aware of her existence.

One time she dropped by to visit Tony at work, and many of his coworkers were surprised to find out Tony is married, so I suppose he’s been acting single at the office.

She devised a plan to make sure Becky knew that Tony’s married to her: she went through Becky’s Instagram profile, figured out what selfies Tony liked, and she liked them all too.

She didn’t try to follow Becky or comment on her photos; she kept it simple and just liked all of those photos.

“My thinking was that she’d notice, click on my profile, and realize Tony has a wife and children. That way, if anything shady was going on, she’d know I was aware,” she added.

“If it was innocent, maybe she’d just think I was weird for checking her out. Either way, I knew she would tell Tony. Well, Tony blew up at me. He called, saying I could cost him his job with ‘drama.'”

“He insisted nothing inappropriate was happening and that I was overreacting. But to me, it felt backward: actually sleeping with your receptionist would be what loses you your job, not your wife ‘liking’ a couple of Instagram posts.”

Tony is saying she humiliated him and that she’s an unprofessional, invasive drama queen. She thinks that since Tony didn’t tell her the truth and lied about eating lunch by himself, he’s up to no good.

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to like Becky’s selfies.

I think that wrong here isn’t in liking Instagram selfies; it’s in a husband lying about where his time and attention are going.

If he truly has nothing to hide, then a little transparency shouldn’t be this hard. So the real question isn’t whether she overstepped, it’s whether she should stay in a marriage where honesty has already gone missing.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

