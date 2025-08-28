Her Stepdad Kicked Her Out Of The House After Her Mom Secretly Read Her Diary And Uncovered Her True Feelings About Their Family

morrowlight - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Journaling is one of the healthiest (and most common) ways for people to express their feelings, especially among teens.

But how would you feel if your mom secretly read your diary, uncovered your true opinions about your family, and her husband kicked you out over them?

That’s sadly what happened to this 17-year-old girl about eight months ago, when she was just 16. Apparently, her mom believed some of her behaviors (or lack thereof) toward her relatives were concerning and wanted to learn how she really felt rather than asking her directly.

So, her mom read her journal and discovered exactly what she thought about her stepfather, as well as her three-year-old half-sister.

It turns out that her mom had expected her to act like a loving big sister, but instead, it seemed like she only showed the toddler some “basic kindness.” And their relationship was nothing like the one she shared with her 20-year-old brother.

Then, when her mom read her journal, those worries were confirmed. She wrote about how she didn’t truly love her half-sister and only treated her nicely to avoid being a jerk, not because she actually cared.

“My mom said she didn’t understand that and didn’t like me feeling that way,” she recalled.

Rather than accepting her feelings, her mom practically begged her to admit otherwise as well. To her, it seemed like her mom was trying to dissect her words and find anything she’d said that could prove she actually cared about her half-sister and viewed the little girl as family.

Still, that was just the tip of the iceberg, because her mom proceeded to bring up everything she’d written in her journal about her stepfather.

morrowlight – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“How he wasn’t my dad, how I didn’t really like him, and how I didn’t consider him my family, and I tolerated him for my mom because she loved him,” she detailed.

At one point in her journal, she even discussed how angry she was at her stepfather for making her miss a paternal relative’s wedding, simply because her stepfather had a day off from work and wanted to spend time together.

Her mom didn’t get why that was such a big deal, but to her, it was blatantly disrespectful of her time with her biological father’s side of the family.

“My mom was like, ‘But we’re a family,’ and I said she’s my family, and technically my half-sister is, but he’s just the guy she’s married to,” she revealed.

This was when things became even messier. Her stepfather had apparently been listening to their whole conversation, and after he heard her say that, he walked in and “went nuts.”

He claimed that if she didn’t view him as a father figure or think his daughter was “good enough,” then she should leave his house.

Moreover, her stepfather argued that she could simply live with her other family members, as she clearly didn’t want to spend any time with them at home.

Her mom got involved and started arguing with her stepfather once he made that statement, but the damage was already done. She texted her grandfather, asking him to pick her up, and packed all her things.

“I left anything my mom and/or her husband bought for me so he couldn’t say I would take his money but not give him the title of family,” she added.

Since then, she has been staying at her grandparents’ house, and the new environment has made her much happier. However, her mom has continued trying to get her back and is even using therapy as a bargaining chip.

More specifically, her mom insisted that they start attending therapy a while ago, thinking the therapist could help find a way for them all to “bond” and “be a family under one roof again.” Still, she’s not interested in returning home.

“The therapist asked my mom if she was making me come back, and my mom said she wanted me to come back willingly. And that’s when I told her I don’t want to move back in with them,” she explained.

She also admitted to being better off with her grandparents and just seeing her mom when they find the time. If you couldn’t have guessed, that didn’t go over very well, either.

Her mom started crying and said that wasn’t how they’d become a real family. Plus, her mom apparently thought she’d miss them a lot and be more open to trying.

Obviously, though, that’s simply not the case. So now, they’re at a stalemate, and she’s wondering whether telling her mom that she doesn’t want to return home made her a jerk or not.

Did her mom have a right to read her diary in the first place? Is she entitled to her feelings, whether her mom likes them or not? What advice would you give her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek