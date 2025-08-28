Her Fiancé Got Her Best Friend Pregnant, And She’s Keeping The Baby

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A wedding should be a countdown to forever. Instead, this bride-to-be is counting down to heartbreak. With her fiancé admitting to a one-night stand, and her best friend carrying his child, the happily ever after she thought she was walking into has been ripped out from under her.

This 28-year-old woman’s life completely fell apart recently, and she doesn’t know what her next move should be.

A year ago, she got engaged to her 30-year-old fiancé after four years of dating, and their wedding date is set for this November.

They own a house together, they have the same friend group, and she thought everything was all rainbows and unicorns.

But yesterday evening, her fiancé confessed to having a one-night stand with none other than her 27-year-old best friend, whom she’s been close to for more than a decade.

“He said it was a ‘drunk mistake’ at a party I couldn’t attend because I was working late. But it gets worse: she’s pregnant, and it’s his,” she explained.

“She confirmed it with a paternity test already, and she’s keeping the baby. I feel betrayed on every level. My best friend? The person I confided in about everything? And now there’s a child involved that ties them together forever.”

“My fiancé swears it was only once, that he loves me, and wants to make it work, even suggesting we raise the baby together as a ‘family.’ But how can I trust him again? And my ‘friend’ hasn’t even apologized; she just texted me saying, ‘we need to talk about co-parenting.'”

She is completely crashing out, and she’s not sure if she should call off her wedding, confront her best friend, or go to therapy with her fiancé in an effort to fix things.

She’s not even sure she can manage to find a way to forgive her fiancé.

Trying to build a marriage on top of a betrayal this deep, especially with a baby in the mix, will almost certainly trap her in resentment. I think that walking away and calling off the wedding may be the only way to protect her own future.

What advice do you have for her?

