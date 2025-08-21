She’s Tired Of Being Judged For Working At Walmart, So She’s Listing Out All Of The Perks That Come With Her Position

TikTok - @nicoleeeeeemarie

While TikToker Nicole (@nicoleeeeeemarie) was on her break at her job, she decided to take the time to address something that was bothering her: people judging others for the kind of jobs they have.

She works at Walmart, and on this particular day, she just had a customer come in and ask her in a critical tone why she still worked there.

Nicole is long past taking offense at other people’s comments. She knows that working at Walmart is better than some individuals make it out to be, and she’s perfectly happy where she is. For instance, she got four months of paid maternity leave both times she had kids.

Her husband also works for Walmart but in a salaried position, and he gets 12 weeks of paid paternity leave. It’s rare for any other retail company to provide such benefits for its employees. In most retail settings, even unpaid leave can be hard to get approved.

There are other benefits she receives from working for the retail corporation as well, but she’s not as familiar with them because she’s never had to use them.

She believes that all companies should follow Walmart’s lead when it comes to parental leave. Parents, especially mothers, need support when they have their babies. Nicole and her husband were able to have time at home with their kids without stressing over lost income.

In her view, a job shouldn’t be judged by its title because there could be perks to the job that you never would’ve heard about if you weren’t hired for it. Some retail stores deserve more credit than they get.

“They match us on our 401K, heavily discounted gym memberships, paid schooling, and 2 types of PTO that’s accrued every day you’re scheduled. Might as well stay,” commented one user.

“Walmart paid for me to go back and get my high school diploma, and they are currently footing my tuition for my associate’s degree. The nasty stigma behind working for Walmart is wild to me,” wrote another.

“My sister still works at Walmart 17 years later and is a store manager. She makes more money than my brother, who is a doctor and is a high-ranking officer in the army,” stated a third.

“My husband works at a Walmart DC, and he got 12 weeks of paternity leave for our daughter (who we fostered very last minute and then adopted), and then another 12 weeks when our son was born. They also paid for all our adoption costs!” someone else exclaimed.

What do you think? Do you find it rude when people automatically pass judgment on certain careers, and have you ever experienced something similar to Nicole’s story in your own life?

@nicoleeeeeemarie I think all companies should follow suit on the parental leave. Moms need support when they have their babies!

