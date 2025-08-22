She Worked At A Haunted Nursing Home, And When There Was A Full Moon Or A Storm, You Could Hear Former Residents Walking The Halls All Night Long

Haunted places aren’t just creaky old mansions, boarded-up motels, and abandoned graveyards. They include nursing homes, too. TikToker Samantha (@samanthaspeaks1212) used to work in a nursing home that was haunted.

The nursing home was not a good environment to be in, so a lot of people who passed away were likely in a disgruntled state on the other side.

Sometimes, if there was a full moon or if it was storming outside, you could hear the former residents walking down the hall all night long.

Samantha and her coworkers would hear banging on the walls or see things fall over for no reason. By then, they were all pretty used to the hauntings, treating them just like another part of the job.

One time, a lady living at the nursing home pulled her covers over her and said that her husband was in the bed with her.

Her husband had passed away years ago, and he was now coming to take her home. Sure enough, the next morning, she had passed away.

There was also a guy who stayed in bed all the time. He never wanted to move from his bed, and multiple people were needed to help get him out of bed. On one particular night, he wouldn’t stop pressing his call light.

When Samantha finally got to his room, he was already sitting in his wheelchair and was trying to wheel himself out of the room in a panic. He told Samantha that this lady wouldn’t stop coming into his room.

He pointed to one corner of the room, but Samantha didn’t see anyone there. He told her that it was the lady from across the hall.

The lady across the hall had been on hospice care for a couple of weeks, and they had been checking on her every hour, so Samantha was sure the ghost couldn’t be her.

But when she and her coworker walked in to check on her, the lady had passed away. She must’ve wanted to say goodbye to the man before she left this world. These experiences prove that the veil between life and death is thin, especially in nursing homes.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan