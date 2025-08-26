He Gave His Wife An Ultimatum And She Has To Pick Between Her High School Dropout Son Or Him

Some kids make teenage rebellion look harmless, while others make you wonder if anyone can put up with their nonsense.

Living with a teen who refuses to shower, trashes the house, and disrespects everyone in the family doesn’t count as growing pains; that’s a nightmare no one should be stuck in.

That’s the reality this man says he’s living with, and it’s pushing him to the point where walking away feels like the only option left.

He says his wife is absolutely amazing, but she somehow gave birth to a human being who’s the exact opposite.

His wife has an 18-year-old son who is living at home with them following dropping out of high school more than two years ago.

Nine months back, his wife’s son managed to find a part-time job that pays him $10 an hour, and he works 15 hours a week.

His wife has said she’s making her son move out when he turns 19, but he never thinks this will happen. His wife already promised she would make the kid move out of the house upon turning 18, given he didn’t complete school, and that failed to come to fruition.

“Here’s what really bothers me…he refuses to look for a better job or contribute anything at all towards bills. He has no car, so he needs a ride from us to get to work, and when he gets his small checks, he blows them on snacks, Roblox, etc.,” he explained.

“He never showers, refuses to do any chores, bullies his two younger sisters that live with us, bullies his mother, and has zero respect for me.”

“He has dog poop all over his room because he refuses to take his dog out and would rather just live in feces. He is up all night making noise and singing while we are all trying to sleep. No matter how often we complain, he does not care and keeps doing it on a daily basis.”

A day ago, he called his wife’s son lazy, and the kid pulled a knife on him. Surprisingly, this is hardly the first time his wife’s son has shown his aggression; this is exactly the third time his wife’s son has waved a weapon in his face in the last two years.

His wife’s son began screaming at him, too, and his wife had to call her brother to come get the kid. His wife’s son is currently still staying at her brother’s house.

His wife’s son constantly says he will go live with this uncle, so he uses that as an excuse to not find a job that pays more.

“Anyway, I can’t take him anymore, and I’ve told my wife that if she really wants him living with her until he ‘gets on his feet,’ then I’ll move out until he does,” he continued.

“I cannot stand being under the same roof as him any longer.”

I’d have been gone the second a knife came out. She can coddle her son all she wants, but expecting her husband to stick around for that is delusional.

Do you think he’s wrong for issuing his wife an ultimatum and forcing her to choose between her high school dropout son and him?

You can read the original post below.

