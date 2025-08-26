She Got A Suspicious Pizza Delivery One Night, And Someone Placed The Order With Her Long-Abandoned Personal Details

One night, TikToker Rebecca Rogers (@rebeccarogersofficial) heard her doorbell ring at 1 a.m., well past the hour when anyone should be casually dropping by. She and her husband cautiously answered the door.

It was a pizza delivery guy from Domino’s. They told him that he was at the wrong house. He looked confused and double-checked the order, repeating their address back to them.

Then, he read out Rebecca’s maiden name.

When they asked what phone number was associated with the order, he read out Rebecca’s childhood phone number, which was to a landline that no longer exists.

Now thoroughly creeped out, Rebecca insisted that she hadn’t ordered anything. They also were not allowed to keep the pizza unless they paid for it.

So, Rebecca was left empty-handed but with a heart full of fear. Someone had placed an order using her long-abandoned personal details, and it was more than just a little unsettling.

Was it some kind of glitch in the pizza delivery system, a prank pulled by someone from Rebecca’s past, or something more sinister?

Either way, this late-night pizza surprise left her with more questions than answers.

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared what they made of this suspicious pizza delivery. Some even pointed out that most Domino’s locations closed at 1 a.m., so the delivery guy showing up at that time was a red flag.

“As a credit card fraud specialist, that is a test to see if your old information works to possibly start stealing your identity. Freeze all your credit so you have to be contacted to open cards,” commented one user.

“I would report this to local law enforcement just so they are aware. But this may be happening to others in your community, so they know. It could be former students or friends thinking it’s a harmless prank, though,” stated another.

“Either you’re being stalked or someone has your credit card and they’re trying to verify that the information they have is right in a way that you’ll brush it off, so they can use it on something bigger,” wrote a third.

