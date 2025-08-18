She Recorder Her Boss Since HR Failed To Put A Stop To His Nasty Comments About Women In Their Office, But Some Of Her Coworkers Think She’s A Snake

Work is stressful enough without having to deal with demeaning remarks from the person who’s supposed to be leading the team.

For one woman, her boss’s constant comments about female coworkers finally pushed her past her breaking point.

When HR ignored her complaints, she took matters into her own hands, and now she’s questioning if exposing him the way she did went too far.

For the last couple of months, this woman has become worn out from having to deal with her boss, who always makes nasty remarks about women that go way too far.

Many times, her boss makes jokes at the expense of other women in their office. Occasionally, he will say things like women they work with have clearly slept around in order to move up in their careers.

His behavior has been so deplorable that she went to HR, expecting them to do something.

“I explained that his behavior made the workplace uncomfortable and that a lot of us were fed up. They basically brushed me off. Nothing happened, and the comments kept coming,” she said.

“So I decided I was going to protect myself. I started recording him when he talked like that. It was not something I felt good about, but I was tired of not having proof.”

“Last week, he said something so bad that one of my coworkers actually left the room in tears. I caught the entire thing on my phone. I sent the audio file to HR, thinking this time they would have to act on it.”

Although she only sent the recording to HR, it managed to get into the hands of everyone on their management team.

She’s not sure if this was some genuine mistake or if someone in her office did this on purpose to make sure more people were aware of her boss’s behavior.

Regardless, every single person now knows about what her boss has been saying to the women they all work with behind closed doors.

“My boss has been suspended, and the office atmosphere has completely shifted. People are whispering, side-eyeing me, and treating me like I am either the hero who finally stood up to him or the snake who crossed the line by secretly recording a conversation,” she continued.

“I did it because I felt like I had no other choice. HR ignored me before, and I was tired of him getting away with this. But now I am wondering if I went too far and if maybe I should have handled it differently.”

Do you think she was wrong to secretly record her boss after HR failed to step in?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

