He’s Ready To Call Off His Engagement After His Fiancée Read His Diary

Some betrayals are quiet, sneaky, and take years to come to light. This man was finally ready to build a future with his fiancée… until a long-held suspicion turned out to be true: she had read his private diary.

Not recently. Not by accident. She went through his most personal thoughts early on in their relationship, and never told him.

This 31-year-old man has been with his 27-year-old fiancée for slightly more than three years. While their relationship has been somewhat of a rollercoaster, when he got down on one knee and proposed, he was all in and wanted nothing more than to spend his life with his fiancée.

Three months after the engagement, they got into an enormous fight, which involved a nagging feeling that his fiancée had read his diary back when they first started dating.

He kept quiet for years, though, afraid to get into an argument with her over it. But while he was arguing with his fiancée, he dragged up the diary, and she confessed that yes, she had read it.

“I wrote things in that journal that I never told anyone about. Really personal things that happened to me in my childhood, and things that I was feeling at the time that I didn’t want anyone to know,” he explained.

“Even though I always had the feeling that she went through it, just knowing for certain that she did made me feel violated. I immediately lost a sense of trust.”

“We’ve had multiple talks since then about it, but I still just don’t feel comfortable with the situation. She has told me that me wanting to end things over this is stupid and I need to move on. It has made me reconsider everything that I thought I wanted, including the marriage.”

This has been on his mind for the last several months, and he feels like he no longer has any trust in his fiancée.

Also, her reading his innermost thoughts without permission is a violation he doesn’t think he can ever manage to forgive.

He’s left wondering if he’s a jerk for wanting to end their engagement over the fact that his fiancée read his diary.

When you trust someone with your future, you have to believe they’ll respect the parts of you you’re not ready to share.

I find it sad that instead of owning the damage, she put him down for still feeling hurt. If he can’t rebuild trust after that, I think it’s a good idea for him to walk away.

What do you think? Would you end an engagement if the person you were engaged to read your diary behind your back?

