She’s Giving Her Husband An Ultimatum To Man Up, Or She’s Leaving Him

Countless people around the globe have to juggle working a job, taking care of their home, and raising a child, all at the same time.

Yet, while this woman’s husband is a mailman by day, he does absolutely nothing to help her out at night. And she’s so over it that she’s giving him one last chance to change.

“Tonight, I will be giving my husband the ultimatum of man up or I’m done,” she said.

For some background, she’s 21 years old and has been married to her husband, who’s 23, for one year. They also share two kids: a 1-year-old son and a 2-month-old daughter.

He currently works as a mailman for USPS, but aside from bringing home a paycheck, he doesn’t do much else.

In fact, he supposedly expects her to act like a live-in nanny and maid, leaving her to tend to their babies alone all night while he catches up on rest. Then, whenever she asks for help with anything, big or small, he’s quick to complain.

“I’m not pushy with my demands. If anything, I’m a doormat, and I know it,” she admitted.

“I’m sitting here making myself miserable by accepting how he treats my kids and myself.”

In her eyes, her husband has been neglectful of their whole family. He doesn’t make sure they have the necessary groceries in their fridge or divvy up chores so they can both relax together.

Plus, he still hasn’t gotten car insurance in his name and added her to it, meaning she can’t take her kids to their appointments or run errands by herself.

To be clear, she’s spoken to her husband about their insurance three different times. Apparently, the policy is in her father-in-law’s name, and he refuses to add her as an insured, even though she has a valid driver’s license.

And what’s most frustrating is her husband’s lack of effort around their house. When she recently asked for more help with both chores and their babies, and pointed out how he gets to rest more than she does, he actually laughed in her face and claimed she was accusing him of having it “easier.”

But in reality, that’s not what she meant at all. She’s worked before and knows that holding down a job isn’t a walk in the park. Nonetheless, even people who work still have to come home and get their chores done.

“There’s genuinely no excuse as to why he can’t help. He doesn’t even work 40 hours a week sometimes. It would be entirely different if he were doing overtime,” she explained.

Anyway, despite how fed up she is, she still wants to try to make their relationship work for the sake of her children.

When it comes to household responsibilities, she simply wants her and her husband to operate as a team and tackle tasks together, rather than her doing it all.

But at the same time, she doesn’t want to allow her kids to grow up in this kind of environment and be raised to think that her and her husband’s dynamic is okay.

So, she spoke to her father about everything, and he invited her and the kids to stay at his home in Pennsylvania if her husband doesn’t step up to the plate. And currently, she’s trying to figure out how to give her husband this ultimatum.

“I don’t want it to sound like I’m threatening him, I’m not about that. I know it more or less is a threat, but I’m very poor at wording at times, and I need to sit here and get some backbone and talk in the mirror before even saying it to his face,” she vented.

Now, she’s seeking any advice on how to tell her husband that if he doesn’t “man up” and start contributing in more ways than just a paycheck, she’s going to leave him.

Do you think this ultimatum will be enough to make her husband finally change or not? How should she go about talking to him?

