She Surprised Her Boyfriend With A $4,000 Trip To Disney, And He’s Angry She’s Not Paying For Everything

hbrh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It can be heartbreaking to watch the person you love shift from grateful to bitter the moment money enters the conversation.

That’s what happened to her: one minute, she was planning a thoughtful surprise, the next, she was being made to feel like the bad guy for having more and wanting to share it.

This 23-year-old girl has spent the last three years with her 24-year-old boyfriend, and all of a sudden, she’s seen a side of him she really dislikes.

Following a promotion at work that she landed a couple of months ago, her boyfriend got weird. He started joking about how she could be his sugar mama since she made so much money.

She tried to laugh along with her boyfriend, but she was pretty shocked about how he was acting.

Now, they have always dreamed of being able to take a trip to Disney World, and she decided to do something meaningful for them with her new promotion money. She secretly booked a trip to Disney World for her boyfriend’s birthday.

“I paid for all of it: the flights, resort, park tickets. It cost me nearly $4,000, which I saved up for months. When I surprised him, he was elated,” she explained.

“The trip is three weeks away. In the meantime, he’s been sending me photos of $100+ souvenirs and talking nonstop about a very expensive steakhouse that he’s insisting we eat at. I started having a bad feeling.”

Yesterday evening, she decided to address budgeting for other purchases on their vacation. She pointed out to her boyfriend that while she did pay for the trip so far, they both would need to come up with money to pay for their food and additional things.

hbrh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her boyfriend grew cold with her and said she was supposed to pay for their whole vacation alone since he didn’t have a lot of money.

She reminded her boyfriend that she had already invested $4,000 into the vacation, and she couldn’t foot the remaining expenses all alone.

Her boyfriend’s coldness turned to anger, and he snapped that she was trying to guilt-trip him.

“He said that I was dangling the trip in front of him to make him feel poor because I had the better job now. He said I was ‘holding the trip over his head,’ and the surprise was controlling and manipulative to him now,” she continued.

“I’m just shocked. He’s distorted my trying to do something nice for him into a way that makes me feel like a villain. I’ve been saving for months so we can make great memories, and he’s turned it into an attack on my character. Now, I don’t just fear this holiday, I’m doubting our relationship.”

“[Am I the jerk] for expecting him to be a financial partner on the ‘fun extras,’ or are these the giant red flags I think they are?”

Her boyfriend’s acting entitled and spoiled! She gave with good intentions, and it’s shocking that he responded with accusations.

I think her success is making him feel small, and perhaps that’s behind his behavior, but regardless, if I were in her shoes, I would dump this guy and take my best friend on vacation instead.

What would you do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski