His Ex Is Furious With Him For Refusing To Give Her Hand-Me-Downs For Her New Kids Since She’s Tight On Cash

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When a relationship ends, so do the obligations that come with it, at least in theory. But sometimes an ex still expects support long after the breakup, even for children that aren’t yours.

That’s the situation one dad is facing after refusing to hand over his twins’ old belongings, leaving him wondering if protecting what’s his makes him heartless or simply realistic.

This man and his ex are both in their 30s, and they have twins who are 12. He and his ex broke up while she was still seven months pregnant with their kids, and ever since then, they have co-parented at a distance.

They exclusively communicate via an app, and that’s the extent of their relationship. They do not meet up in person and do things together for their twins.

He and his ex have separate celebrations for everything, though he knows that when their kids get married and graduate, he will have to see his ex face-to-face.

“My ex got married 6 years ago, and she has two more kids with her husband. They’ve hit some difficult times, and she’s trying to get free stuff for her younger kids,” he explained.

“She didn’t keep any of our kids’ old clothes, toys, and books that were at her house. And the kids have given a lot of stuff they don’t want to friends.”

“But I always keep things just in case. I like the reminders. She wanted me to give the clothes and toys to her for her kids, and I said no.”

His ex freaked out on him and sent nasty messages via their app. He didn’t engage or respond. However, his ex once more asked for hand-me-downs, stating she needs to get things for her youngest children.

He turned around and asked the twins if they felt like giving any of their old belongings to their new siblings, and they said they had no interest in doing that.

So, he once again refused to give his ex their things, and she flipped out all over again.

“She told me I have no good reason to say no to this. But I also have no good reason to say yes. Her need for more clothes for children who aren’t mine is not my problem,” he continued.

“I didn’t say this, but it’s how I feel, and our kids don’t want to either.”

I think he’s already doing his part by raising and supporting the twins, and that’s where his responsibility ends. If his ex wants more for her new children, that’s a burden she and her husband need to carry, not him. Standing firm here doesn’t make him selfish; it just means he knows where his role begins and ends.

Do you think he’s wrong for not wanting to allow his ex to have the hand-me-downs from the twins?

