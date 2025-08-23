Her Husband Cheated On Her While They Were On A Family Vacation At Disney World

While TikToker Caitlin (@princesscait28) was at Disney World with her whole family, including her four children, her mother, and her in-laws, her husband cheated on her with a woman he met on a dating app.

When they got off the It’s a Small World ride, she turned left to get the stroller. He turned right with their son to meet up with the woman. Caitlin couldn’t find him anywhere, and he wasn’t answering his phone because he had turned it off.

She notified security and spent a total of four or five hours searching for him throughout the amusement park. It was 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside, and she thought something had happened to their son, who had medical issues and needed routine breathing treatments.

Caitlin’s mom ended up going back to their hotel room. An hour later, he showed up in the room, and she called to tell Caitlin that he was there.

Finally, security was able to stop looking for him, and Caitlin boarded a bus to take her back to her room at the Animal Kingdom Lodge.

“12 years ago, my ex convinced our child to use their make-a-wish trip to go to Disney to cheat with someone he met on Xbox,” commented one user.

“My ex-wife left me and our three kids on a two-day Disney World trip because she had to drive back to Jacksonville for work in the morning. Turns out she went to the hotel we supposedly checked out of and met up with her dude, and they went to EPCOT the next day for their two-year anniversary,” shared another.

“I had a friend who found out his dad was having an affair on a Disney cruise. The man brought my friend, his friend, his wife, his mistress, and her kids all on the boat with him and thought he could get away with it,” revealed a third.

