She Almost Got Trafficked While Interviewing For A Job

Steve - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In 2023, TikToker Brooklynn (@brooklynnjanae) almost fell victim to human trafficking while searching for a job. At the time, she was 23 years old, living in Denver, Colorado. She was searching for jobs on Indeed when she came across a role at a marketing firm for a cannabis company.

She applied for the job and submitted her resume, which contained her name, address, and phone number. Soon enough, she received a call back and set up a time for an interview.

The interview was scheduled for Sunday. She thought that was a little strange, but brushed it off because she was excited about the role.

The interview would also take place over brunch. Brooklynn thought this would be a good company to work for because the firm owners were super chill and laid-back.

But as she was getting ready for the interview, she got an uneasy feeling and decided to share her location with her brother-in-law.

She arrived at the interview five minutes early and sent them messages to let them know she was there. She was told the team was running late and would be there in about 30 minutes.

Brooklynn went inside the restaurant and talked to the host. The restaurant was packed, and she had to wait for her entire party to show up before she could be seated.

She got up to scope out the area, and just as she reached the bathroom, she saw two guys and one female pull up in a black truck and walk through the front doors.

One of the men was seven feet tall and had lighter skin, while the other man had darker skin. The female looked to be about 15 years old.

Steve – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

They were all friendly with the host, who sat them immediately, even though they were 30 minutes late. When the waiter approached to take their drink orders, they seemed familiar with him, too. They explained that they conducted all their interviews at this restaurant, so they knew the staff pretty well.

Brooklynn felt uncomfortable because the vibe seemed way too relaxed for a job interview. She tried to make conversation with the girl, but she didn’t know English. Every time she tried to speak, the guy sitting next to her would talk over her.

The interview lasted about two hours. During that time, they never asked her about her previous experience or what was on her resume.

Instead, they asked questions like what her dream destination was, if her passport was active, and how much her tattoos were worth.

They told her that she would be the face of the company and would be modeling different brands. Brooklynn started to get a really bad feeling.

Her instincts screamed at her not to get up from the table. Next to the women’s bathroom, there was an exit door that led to an alleyway.

The female did not utter a word and just stared at the ground. The guy sitting next to Brooklynn started flirting with her.

When she finally picked up the phone, she saw she had 50 missed calls from her family. She told them that she needed to take the call because it was a family emergency, but they wouldn’t let her leave the table.

So, she called her mom to see what was wrong. Apparently, her parents had come into the restaurant and showed the host a picture of her.

However, the host told them Brooklynn wasn’t there, and her face looked unfamiliar. Brooklynn said a code word on the phone to indicate to her mother that she was in trouble.

She then hung up the phone and told her interviewers that there was a family emergency, and she needed to leave.

One of the guys got upset because she was supposed to meet the team at the Airbnb they were working from while their office was being built.

When she kept trying to leave, the guy told her she wouldn’t be going anywhere. So, Brooklynn yelled, shoved him away, and walked out. They followed right behind her. She screamed for her dad, who was standing outside.

The interviewers disappeared into a black truck. She went straight to the police department and opened up an investigation.

The investigation lasted about three months. They discovered that the guys were connected to a huge trafficking ring. For months, she continued to receive different emails asking if she was still interested in the company.

Brooklynn worked with a police officer for a couple of months but hasn’t heard anything since. She doesn’t know if they got arrested or if the restaurant was in on the scheme.

@brooklynnjanae posting this to spread awareness for young girls. They hyped this business up into every young girls dream. Great salary, insane benefits, and travel. But make sure you read between the lines and follow your gut instinct!!! #sextraffickingawareness #storytime #fypage ? original sound – brooklynn janae

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content.