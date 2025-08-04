People Share Their Craziest Psych Ward Encounters, And They Include Mermaids, Greek Gods, Werewolves, And Prophetic Patients

When it comes to wild, jaw-dropping stories, there’s no place on the internet that delivers quite like the comments section of TikTok videos.

TikToker Becca (@_becsmae) posted a clip asking people to share their craziest stories about fellow patients they met in a psychiatric ward, and let’s just say the replies did not disappoint.

In the text overlay of the clip, she wrote, “Tell me your craziest story about a person you met in the psych ward. I’m not talking basic. I need wild and shocking.”

From prophetic patients to werewolves and murderers, the comments section quickly filled up with shocking, surreal, and unsettling anecdotes that you couldn’t make up if you tried.

They range from darkly humorous to absolutely terrifying, highlighting how complex the human mind can be.

It was also surprising to see just how many people have spent time in a psych ward. Apparently, psychiatric hospital stays are more common than you think.

Here are some of the most unforgettable replies. These TikTok users definitely did not hold back!

@mace_brianne: “A lady from the back hall who heard voices in her head said they told her I was pregnant. A week after I got out, I found out I was 8 weeks pregnant.”

@sarahsmiles30: “A woman sat on the back of the toilet with her feet in the bowl. She would only take her feet out of the toilet for very rushed meal times. Why? She was a mermaid, of course.”

@garfield5407: “A girl thought her dad injected Greek gods’ blood in her as a baby, and she couldn’t die. If she did die, she had to fight the devil for the throne. It was her destiny.”

@krazykitty104: “One time, when I was in a ward, this one girl always touched the walls because she thought they held up better that way, and she said if she let go, the whole building would collapse and kill us all.”

@m0nst4r_0: “This guy told me he scared four nurses in his wolf form. He said his form is nine feet tall and looked similar to the wolves from Twilight. (He asked me to marry him the first day I arrived at the ward).”

@isa.czarina: “One girl had really long hair. Everyone was wary of her because she was off somehow. She made friends with a girl, and they fell asleep on the couch by each other. She used her long hair to strangle the girl.”

